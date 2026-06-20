Junior Men's Gymnastics Team Secures Bronze At Asian Championships

Discover how India's junior men's artistic gymnastics team made history by clinching a bronze medal at the prestigious Asian Championships, showcasing their talent on the international stage.

Key Points India's junior men's artistic gymnastics team secured a historic bronze medal.

The achievement took place at the Asian Championships in Zunyi, China.

The team scored 224.493 points, finishing third in the competition.

China claimed the gold medal, while Japan secured the silver.

Key team members included Harschit Damodaran, Nishad Narvane, and SK Nabigh Ali.

India's junior men's artistic gymnastics team scripted history by clinching the bronze medal at the Asian Championships, according to information received here.

Competing against some of the continent's strongest sides, the young Indian team of Harschit Damodaran, Nishad Narvane, SK Nabigh Ali, Akshat Bajaj and Mohammed Zaid Ansari delivered a creditable performance to finish third with 224.493 points at Zunyi in China on Friday.

China claimed the gold medal with 241.458 points, while Japan took silver with 239.461.