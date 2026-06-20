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Junior Men's Gymnastics Team Secures Bronze At Asian Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 20, 2026 13:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how India's junior men's artistic gymnastics team made history by clinching a bronze medal at the prestigious Asian Championships, showcasing their talent on the international stage.

Key Points

  • India's junior men's artistic gymnastics team secured a historic bronze medal.
  • The achievement took place at the Asian Championships in Zunyi, China.
  • The team scored 224.493 points, finishing third in the competition.
  • China claimed the gold medal, while Japan secured the silver.
  • Key team members included Harschit Damodaran, Nishad Narvane, and SK Nabigh Ali.

India's junior men's artistic gymnastics team scripted history by clinching the bronze medal at the Asian Championships, according to information received here.

Competing against some of the continent's strongest sides, the young Indian team of Harschit Damodaran, Nishad Narvane, SK Nabigh Ali, Akshat Bajaj and Mohammed Zaid Ansari delivered a creditable performance to finish third with 224.493 points at Zunyi in China on Friday.

 

China claimed the gold medal with 241.458 points, while Japan took silver with 239.461.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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