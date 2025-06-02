HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » India Jr women's hockey team lose to Argentina

India Jr women's hockey team lose to Argentina

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 02, 2025 11:28 IST

x

Photograph: Hockey India

The Indian junior women's hockey team ended its campaign at the Four Nations tournament with a 2-4 defeat to hosts Argentina in Rosario.

Kanika Siwach (11th minute, 45th) struck twice for India, continuing her impressive run of form in the competition.

The game began at a quick pace, with four goals scored in the first quarter alone. Argentina got off to a flying start as Sol Guignet Gunazu (5th) opened the scoring. Just minutes later, Sol Ollala De Labra (7th)

doubled the lead, putting the home side firmly in control.

India pulled one back in the 11th minute through Kanika, who showed sharp awareness to reduce the deficit.

However, Argentina responded quickly, with Milagros del Valle Alastra restoring the two-goal cushion in the 13th minute.

 

Following a quiet second quarter, Argentina added a fourth through Maxima Duportal in the 37th minute.

Kanika netted her second of the game in the 45th minute, giving India a glimmer of hope, but Argentina held on bravely in the final quarter to seal the match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gukesh gets revenge! Stuns Carlsen in Norway Chess
Gukesh gets revenge! Stuns Carlsen in Norway Chess
PIX: Eng footie stars soak up sun at Spanish F1 GP
PIX: Eng footie stars soak up sun at Spanish F1 GP
Hockey captain Tete's mentor Pratima Barwa dies
Hockey captain Tete's mentor Pratima Barwa dies
Huge medal haul for India at Thailand Open
Huge medal haul for India at Thailand Open
How Humpy balances time between chess and family
How Humpy balances time between chess and family

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Amol Parashar: 6 Fave Village Stories

webstory image 2

Why You Should Journey To The Lovely Hemkund Sahib

webstory image 3

Where You Can Watch Raj Khosla's Classics

VIDEOS

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi0:45

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi

Severe floods wreak havoc across Manipur2:46

Severe floods wreak havoc across Manipur

Watch: IndiGo flight hit by turbulence due to Delhi storm, landing aborted2:29

Watch: IndiGo flight hit by turbulence due to Delhi...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD