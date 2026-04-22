India Drawn With Bangladesh For SAFF Women's Title

India will compete against Bangladesh and the Maldives in Group B of the SAFF Women's Championship, aiming to add to their record five titles in the prestigious tournament.

Photograph: Indian Football Team/Twitter

Key Points India drawn in Group B with Bangladesh and Maldives for SAFF Women's Championship.

The SAFF Women's Championship 2024 will be held in Margao, Goa, from May 25 to June 6.

India are the record five-time champions of the SAFF Women's Championship.

Bangladesh won the last two editions of the SAFF Women's Championship in 2022 and 2024.

The Indian women's football team has been drawn alongside Bangladesh and the Maldives in Group B of the SAFF Women's Championship to be held in Margao, Goa, from May 25 to June 6.

Group A features Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, according to the draw conducted at the SAFF Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Pakistan has decided not to send its team.

India's Championship History

This will be the second time India is hosting the SAFF Women's Championship, after the 2016 edition in Siliguri, West Bengal, where India won their fourth title.

It will also be the second time that Goa will stage a SAFF tournament. The men's championship of 1999 was also held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where India won the title, defeating Bangladesh in the final.

Past SAFF Champions

India are the record five-time champions of the SAFF Women's Championship, having won titles in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019. Bangladesh have won the last two editions, in 2022 and 2024.

"The seeding for the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 draw was done in accordance with the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings issued on April 21. India (69th) and Nepal (87th) were placed in Pot 1. Bangladesh (112th) and Sri Lanka (162nd) were placed in Pot 2. Bhutan (164th) and Maldives (167th) were placed in Pot 3," said AIFF in a release.

The draw:

Group A: Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan

Group B: India, Bangladesh, Maldives.

The SAFF Women's Championship is a biennial international football competition contested by the national teams of the South Asian Football Federation. India has historically dominated the tournament, but Bangladesh has emerged as a strong contender in recent years, winning the last two editions.