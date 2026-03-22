Pramod Bhagat Leads India's Medal Haul at Spanish Para Badminton International

Pramod Bhagat spearheaded India's impressive medal haul at the Spanish Para Badminton International, securing two gold medals and solidifying India's position as a powerhouse in para-badminton.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Pramod Bhagat won two gold medals (men's singles SL3 and mixed doubles SL3-SU5) and one silver medal (men's doubles SL3-SU5) at the Spanish Para Badminton International.

Sukant Kadam secured a gold medal in the men's singles SL4 category, showcasing India's strength in various badminton classifications.

Indian para-badminton players achieved multiple podium finishes, including silver and bronze medals in men's singles, women's singles, and doubles categories.

The Spanish Para Badminton International served as a crucial platform for Indian athletes to demonstrate their skills and build momentum for upcoming tournaments.

India's strong performance at the Spanish Para Badminton International highlights the country's growing prominence in para-badminton and its commitment to supporting athletes with disabilities.

Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat secured two gold medals and one silver as India delivered an exceptional performance at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2026- II here on Sunday.

Bhagat produced a thrilling performance in the men's singles SL3, overcoming compatriot Nitesh Kumar 21-17, 10-21, 21-18 in the final that lasted 51 minutes.

He continued his golden run in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5, partnering with Manisha Ramdass.

The Indian duo staged a remarkable comeback after losing the opening set to defeat Brazil's Rogerio Junior Xavier de Oliveira and Edwarda De Oliveira Dias 13-21, 21-12, 21-19.

Bhagat also secured a silver medal in men's doubles SL3-SU5 alongside Sukant Kadam, finishing runners-up to fellow Indians Nitesh Kumar and Ruthick Ragupathi 19-21, 14-21 in the final.

"This tournament was a true test of patience and resilience. The singles final was very intense, and I had to dig deep after losing the second set," Bhagat said in a release.

"I'm happy with the way I stayed composed in crucial moments. Winning two golds here gives me great confidence moving forward."

Sukant Kadam's Victory

Sukant also emerged victories in the men's singles SL4 final, defeating Korea's Cho Nadan 21-16, 21-17 to secure gold in convincing fashion.

"I felt in control throughout the match and was able to execute my game plan well. This gold reflects the hard work I've been putting in, and I'm motivated to build on this momentum in the upcoming tournaments," Kadam said.

Other Medal Winners

India's strong showing extended across multiple categories. Nitesh secured silver and Jagdish Dilli won bronze in men's singles SL3.

Neeraj claimed bronze in women's singles SL3.

In men's doubles SL3-SU5, Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Kuldeep Mahkul earned bronze.

In mixed doubles SL3-SU5, pairs of Shivam Yadav & Neeraj and Nitesh Kumar & Thulasimathi Murugesan both secured bronze medals.

Ruthick Ragupathi (silver) and Shivam Yadav (bronze) delivered strong performances in men's singles SU5.

In Women's Singles SU5, Manisha Ramdass clinched gold while Thulasimathi Murugesan secured silver.

Jatin Azad and Shivam Yadav won bronze in men's doubles SU5, and Manisha Patel added another bronze in Women's Singles SH6.