India Eyes Maiden Gold At FISU World University Squash Championship

India is poised to make history at the FISU World University Squash Championship in Mumbai, aiming for its inaugural gold medal with strong home support and the confidence of bronze medallist Suraj Chand.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points India will host the FISU World University Squash Championship in Mumbai starting August 3.

The nation aims to secure its first-ever gold medal at this premier university event.

Bronze medallist Suraj Chand, also an Asian Games representative, expresses confidence and pressure to win gold.

This marks the first time India is staging the International University Sports Federation (FISU) competition.

Teams from 14 other countries, including Egypt, France, and Great Britain, will participate.

India will look to make home advantage count and win its first-ever gold medal at the FISU World University Squash Championship when the premier university event gets underway here from August 3.

The championship, organised by the International University Sports Federation (FISU), will be hosted at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, marking the first time India is staging the competition.

India's Gold Medal Aspirations

India, which won a bronze medal in the previous edition in Johannesburg in 2024, enter the tournament with heightened expectations.

"We have home support, but at the same time we have the pressure of winning. Everyone is expecting gold from us and I am expecting that from myself," bronze medallist Suraj Chand said during the launch of the championship.

Suraj, who is also set to represent India at the Asian Games, said the bronze medal in Johannesburg had boosted his confidence.

"I wasn't expecting myself to do that well, but coming back with the bronze medal was kind of motivation for me. We are hopefully looking forward to the tournament and winning the gold," said the India No. 5.

Besides India, teams from Brazil, China, the Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Great Britain, Hong Kong (China), Hungary, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain and Switzerland will compete.