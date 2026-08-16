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India's Strong Start At Women's Hockey World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 16, 2026 18:22 IST 1 Minute Read
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Discover how the Indian women's hockey team delivered an impressive performance, securing a 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists China in their crucial opening match of the Hockey World Cup.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • India drew 2-2 with Olympic silver medallists China in their Women's Hockey World Cup opening match.
  • Navneet Kaur (8th minute) and Deepika (25th minute) scored for India.
  • Zhang Ying (15th minute) and Ma Ning (39th minute) were the goal scorers for China.
India dished out an impressive performance to hold Olympic silver medallists China 2-2 in their opening match of the women's Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.Navneet Kaur (8th) and Deepika (25th) scored for India while Zhang Ying (15th) and Ma Ning (39th) were the goal getters for China.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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