India Tops Junior Asia Cup Pool After Goalless Draw With China

The Indian junior women's hockey team has secured the top spot in their Junior Asia Cup elite pool after a strategic goalless draw against China, setting the stage for an exciting quarter-final showdown with arch-rivals Pakistan.

Photographs: Hockey India

Key Points The Indian junior women's hockey team played a goalless draw against China in their final elite pool match.

India secured the top position in the elite pool with 10 points, remaining unbeaten with three wins and one draw.

Indian goalkeeper Nidhi made a crucial penalty stroke save in the first quarter, denying China a golden opportunity.

Both teams displayed strong defensive performances, preventing any breakthroughs throughout the match.

The draw sets up an anticipated quarter-final match for India against arch-rivals Pakistan on Thursday.

The Indian junior women's hockey team played out a goalless draw against China in its final elite pool match to set up a mouth-watering clash against Pakistan in the quarterfinals of the Junior Asia Cup here on Wednesday. The result enabled India to finish the pool stage unbeaten with 10 points from three wins and a draw, securing the top spot in the elite pool due to a superior goal difference.

Intense First Half Action

China started the contest on the front foot, consistently attacking the Indian half and pressuring the defence. The hosts earned an early penalty corner, but India defended well to deny them the opportunity to take the lead. China were subsequently awarded a penalty stroke with more than seven minutes remaining in the opening quarter. India goalkeeper Nidhi, however, produced an excellent save to keep the score level and deny China a golden opportunity to break the deadlock.

The save lifted India's confidence as they began to grow into confidence and started to launch attacks of their own. China's defence remained organised and contained India's advances well, while the hosts also looked to threaten through counter-attacks. But neither side could find the breakthrough as the first quarter ended goalless.

India began the second quarter with attacking intent, looking to put more pressure on the Chinese defence. China, meanwhile, remained dangerous and earned a penalty corner with just over seven minutes remaining in the quarter. India once again defended resolutely to keep the hosts away.

India responded by putting together a period of sustained pressure and earned a penalty corner with just under three minutes remaining in the second quarter. China did well to keep out the initial attempt, but India were awarded a re-awarded a penalty corner. The Chinese defence stood firm once again and cleared the danger as the second quarter too ended goalless.

Second Half Stalemate And Quarter-Final Berth

The third quarter saw both the sides trade attacking moves. The Indian defence remained compact while China looked for opportunities to break through. India also created openings in the attacking half, but neither team found the decisive touch.

China earned another penalty corner with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter, but India once again dealt with the situation effectively and cleared the ball.

The fourth quarter saw both the teams continue their search for the opening goal. India remained disciplined defensively while looking to create opportunities in attack, but China's defence also held firm. Despite efforts from both the sides, neither team could breach the opposition defence as the match ended goalless.

The result saw India and China share a point each, with both the teams finishing the elite pool stage on 10 points from three wins and one draw. India, however, finished at the top of the elite pool by virtue of their superior goal difference. India will face Pakistan in the first quarterfinal on Thursday.