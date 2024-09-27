'India's hockey players fitter than cricketers': Hardik

IMAGE: Midfielder Hardik Singh left many surprised as he claimed that the Yo-Yo Test results of hockey players are far superior than those of the Indian cricketers. Photograph: Hockey India

Vice-captain Hardik Singh claimed India's hockey players are much fitter as compared to the country's cricketers, pointing to their significantly higher Yo-Yo Test scores.



The Yo-Yo Test is a global standard for measuring the fitness of international athletes. It came into the limelight when cricketers' selection for the Indian team were dependent on their Yo-Yo Test scores.



Midfielder Hardik left many surprised as he claimed that the Yo-Yo Test results of hockey players are far superior than those of the cricketers.



Virat Kohli, the fittest player in the Indian team, boasts of a Yo-Yo Test score of 17.2 surpasses the team's minimum requirement of 16.5.



While cricketers are often lauded for their fitness with scores of 17-18 on the Yo-Yo Test, Hardik revealed that the Indian men's hockey team consistently scores around 23.



"In cricket, if anyone is scoring 19 or 20 on the Yo-Yo

Test, people call it the fittest. P R Sreejesh, who is a goalkeeper, scores 21," the India hockey vice-captain said during a podcast.He explained how the Yo-Yo Intermittent Recovery Test (YYIR) is conducted: "The main level starts from 15, and there are 8 sprints. It progresses until 23.8, which is the final level. We have seven players who have achieved 23.8."

He also highlighted the results of the junior girls' hockey team, who typically score around 17-18 on the test, which is equivalent to what Kohli scored.



"The junior girls (hockey team) score 17-18. Our (average) is 22-23."



