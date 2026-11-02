Fulton Hints At Major Changes For India Hockey Squad

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton is set to implement significant squad changes for the upcoming Pro League, marking the beginning of a crucial transition phase aimed at building a formidable team for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Indian men's hockey coach Craig Fulton plans wholesale changes for the Pro League next year, initiating a transition phase for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

A new squad will be named for the Pro League in February, with players going back to their franchises before then.

India will play three Tests in New Zealand this month on November 19, 21, and 22 as part of centenary celebrations.

Fulton acknowledges the need for the team to improve its performance against European and higher-ranked teams, focusing on both attack and defence.

The coach will assess options after the New Zealand tour before selecting a new core group of players with an eye on future assignments.

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton has hinted at wholesale changes to the squad for the Pro League next year as India begin their transition phase with an eye on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Pro League Squad Overhaul

India are scheduled to take on Germany, Argentina, Great Britain and Spain in the home leg of the Pro League in February.

"We will select a new squad for the Pro League in January (February). There is very little time to train because the players will go back to their respective franchises. "We will name a new squad, which will play in the Pro League, and then start the 2027-28 cycle with that squad," Fulton told PTI.

Upcoming New Zealand Tour

Post the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy, India will travel to New Zealand this month for a special international Test series as part of centenary celebrations marking 100 years since India's first historic hockey tour to the country in 1926.

India will play three Tests on November 19, 21 and 22 in Auckland.

"The squad (for New Zealand) has not been finalised yet, and it will be announced in the coming days," Fulton said.

Transition And Performance Review

"There is nothing official yet. Every team needs transition, and every team needs to change. We have already made changes. We have played the Asian Champions Trophy three times, and we have never had the same team on all three occasions.

"The team that played in Chennai (2023) was different from the one that played in Hulunbuir (2024). We have changed nine players since the previous team. The team is different now," he said.

India endured a disappointing campaign at the World Cup this year, finishing a lowly eighth. However, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side bounced back by retaining its Asian Games title while also securing direct qualification for the LA Olympics.

Addressing Weaknesses And Future Plans

Fulton is aware that while India remain a dominant force in Asia, they need to improve their performances against European sides and other higher-ranked teams.

"We didn't score goals when we needed to in the big games (at the World Cup), and we conceded some soft goals. So, both our defence and attack need to improve.

"Against Asian opposition, our ability to score goals and defend is good. But against European opposition and higher-ranked teams, we have to keep improving," he said.

"We are looking at both attack and defence. But it is not about identifying a particular player at this stage. It is about mindset and mentality in the big games. All players make mistakes, and all players make good plays."

Fulton said India would assess their options after the New Zealand tour before selecting a new core group of players with an eye on future assignments.

"That is what we are going to assess after New Zealand. After that tour, we will select a new core group and a new squad," the South African said.