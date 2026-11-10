'India has hit a century in chess!': PM Modi hails India's 100th GM Anuj Shrivatri

'India is now home to a hundred chess Grandmasters!'

IMAGE: Anuj Shrivatri of Madhya Pradesh won the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship on Sunday to become India's 100th Grandmaster. Photograph: Sports Authority of India/Instagram

Key Points Anuj Shrivatri has become India's 100th chess Grandmaster, a significant milestone for the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shrivatri, highlighting the achievement as a reflection of India's growing talent and the sport's popularity.

Shrivatri secured the title by winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship, scoring seven points from his final eight games.

He is the first Grandmaster from Madhya Pradesh, adding to the significance of his achievement.

The milestone is expected to inspire more youngsters across India to pursue chess excellence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th chess Grandmaster, describing the achievement as a remarkable milestone reflecting the country's growing talent and popularity of the sport among youngsters. The Prime Minister praised the dedication and hard work of Indian players.

PM Modi's Congratulations

"India has hit a century in chess! Exceptional isn't it? India is now home to a hundred chess Grandmasters! Congratulations to Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th Chess Grandmaster! What a wonderful achievement it is," Modi said on X.

He further said the milestone reflected the immense talent and dedication of Indian chess players, along with the growing popularity of the game among the country's youth.

A Remarkable Milestone

"India reaching 100 Grandmasters is a remarkable milestone that reflects the immense talent, dedication and hard work of our players as well as the growing popularity of chess among our youth. It is particularly heartening to see young chess talents emerging from different parts of the country and making their mark on the global stage."

"May this achievement inspire many more youngsters to take up chess and pursue excellence."

Shrivatri's Achievement

Anuj Shrivatri of Madhya Pradesh won the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship on Sunday to become India's 100th Grandmaster and the first from his state to achieve the title.

He secured the title after scoring seven points from his final eight games, following a defeat in the opening round.

His performance helped him win the tournament and achieve the Grandmaster title, marking a milestone for Indian chess as well as Madhya Pradesh.

Shrivatri's achievement is particularly significant as chess enthusiasts in India had been awaiting the country's 100th Grandmaster, while Madhya Pradesh had been waiting for its first player to earn the prestigious title.