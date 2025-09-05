HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India hammer Thailand 11-0 in Asia Cup opener

India hammer Thailand 11-0 in Asia Cup opener

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: September 05, 2025 14:24 IST

Udita Duhan scored a brace in India's 11-0 thrashing of Thailand on Friday 

IMAGE: Udita Duhan scored a brace on her comeback in India's 11-0 thrashing of Thailand on Friday. Photograph: Udita Duhan/Instagram

Udita Duhan and Beauty Dung Dung scored a brace each as India began their campaign in the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament with a 11-0 thrashing of Thailand in Hangzhou, China, on Friday.

Udita scored in the 30th and 52nd minutes from penalty corners while Dung Dung struck in the 45th and 54th minutes.

 

India's other goal-scorers were Mumtaz Khan (7th minute), Sangita Kumari (10th), Navneet Kaur (16th), Lalremsiami (18th), Thoudam Suman Devi (49th), Sharmila Devi (57th) and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (60th).

India, currently ranked ninth in the world, led 5-0 at half time in the Pool B match against the 30th ranked Thais.

The tournament features eight teams and the top two from each of the two pools will qualify for the Super 4s stage. The top two teams in Super 4s will play in the final scheduled for September 14.

India have come into the tournament without the injured duo of veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia and ace drag-flicker Deepika.

The Asia Cup winners will qualify for the 2026 Women's World Cup to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.

After Thailand, India will take on Japan on Saturday, followed by the final pool match against Singapore on September 8.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
