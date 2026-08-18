How India's Women's Hockey Team Secured A Resounding World Cup Victory

The Indian women's hockey team delivered a powerful performance, crushing South Africa 6-1 to secure their first victory in the ongoing FIH World Cup, showcasing their strong form ahead of their next match against England.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points The Indian women's hockey team secured a decisive 6-1 victory against South Africa.

This win marks India's first triumph in the ongoing FIH World Cup tournament.

Six different Indian players found the net, contributing to their biggest World Cup win.

India will now face England in their next FIH Women's World Cup fixture.

The Indian women's hockey team crushed South Africa 6-1 to register its first win of the ongoing FIH World Cup here on Tuesday.

Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Deepika, Lalremsiami and Sakashi Rani found the net to give India their biggest win in a World Cup.

Kayla de Waal scored the lone goal for South Africa in the fourth quarter.

The Indian team had headed into the contest high on confidence, having held Olympic silver medallists China 2-2 in its opening clash. They will take on England next.