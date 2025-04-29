HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » India go down to Indonesia, bow out of Sudirman Cup

India go down to Indonesia, bow out of Sudirman Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 29, 2025 19:46 IST

x

Sudirman Cup

IMAGE: India made a winning start as mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto edged past Indonesia's Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Gloria Emanuelle Widjala. Photograph: BAI/X

Struggling singles stars P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy disappointed yet again as India crashed out of the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals after conceding an unassailable 1-3 lead to Indonesia in a group D match in Xiamen, China, on Tuesday.

Having lost to Denmark 1-4 in their opening match on Sunday, India needed to win Tuesday's contest to stay alive in the race for the knockout stage. The defeat has rendered their India's last group match against England -- who also made an exit from the tournament -- inconsequential.

Indonesia, who had beaten England 5-0 on Sunday, and Denmark made it to the knockout round after winning two matches on the trot. Denmark prevailed over England 5-0 on Tuesday.

With only two teams progressing from the group to the knock-out round, it was a must-win match for India but they were outclassed by their more fancied opponents. The poor form of their star singles players -- Prannoy and Sindhu -- did not help the team's cause.

Sindhu and Prannoy had lost their respective women's and singles matches against Denmark also.

India made a winning start with the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, who edged past Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Gloria Emanuelle Widjala 10-21 21-18 21-19 in a gruelling match that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.

In the women's singles, double Olympic medallist Sindhu, ranked 18th now, continued to struggle for form, losing 12-21 13-21 to world number 11 Putri Kusuma Wardani, a player she has beaten twice before, in 38 minutes.

 

With the scores levelled 1-1, Prannoy was up against Jonatan Christie, and he was on the front foot after taking the first game 21-19. But the world number six Indonesian took control of the match after that as he won the second and third games 21-14 21-12 against the world number 30 Indian.

The women's doubles pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra was no match to Lanny Tria Mayasari and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti as they lost 10-21 9-21. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sudirman Cup: India suffer crushing defeat vs Denmark
Sudirman Cup: India suffer crushing defeat vs Denmark
Big blow! Chirag-Satwik pull out of Sudirman Cup
Big blow! Chirag-Satwik pull out of Sudirman Cup
Asia C'ship: India's run ends as Kapila-Crasto bow out
Asia C'ship: India's run ends as Kapila-Crasto bow out
Asia C'ship: Crasto-Kapila in quarters, Sindhu ousted
Asia C'ship: Crasto-Kapila in quarters, Sindhu ousted
Former CWG medallist shuttler Reddy retires
Former CWG medallist shuttler Reddy retires

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Nutty Alu Cutlets: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Get Your Summer Fix For Just Rs 10

webstory image 3

When Stars Enjoyed A Trip To Kashmir

VIDEOS

Richa Chadha spotted at the airport in a casual look1:00

Richa Chadha spotted at the airport in a casual look

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh spotted promoting 'Raid 2'1:23

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh spotted promoting 'Raid 2'

Upset over not being served paneer, Man drives bus over wedding guests 3:16

Upset over not being served paneer, Man drives bus over...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD