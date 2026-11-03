India Faces South Korea In Asian Champions Trophy Semifinal

Unbeaten five-time champions India are poised for a high-stakes Asian Champions Trophy semifinal clash against South Korea, aiming to continue their dominant run despite injury concerns for key striker Abhishek.

Key Points Unbeaten India, five-time champions, will play South Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal on Wednesday.

Star striker Abhishek's ankle injury remains a concern, though captain Harmanpreet Singh is optimistic about his availability for the semifinal.

India previously thrashed South Korea 8-0 in their last round-robin match, demonstrating strong form.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh is the tournament's highest goal-scorer with nine strikes, leading a robust Indian defence.

The Indian team boasts strong midfield leadership from Hardik Singh and depth in attack with Mandeep Singh and Sukhjeet Singh.

Unbeaten so far in the tournament, five-time champions India would be fretting over in-form striker Abhishek's injury but the title favourites have enough depth to counter South Korea when the two sides clash in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Wednesday.

Asian Games champions India blanked South Korea 8-0 in their last round-robin match of the six-team tournament in Jalandhar on Monday and are expected to steamroll the side again here on Wednesday.

India had thrashed Bangladesh 13-0, China 5-2, Japan 4-1 and South Korea 8-0 in the round-robin stage.

Injury Concerns For Star Striker Abhishek

But Abhishek's ankle injury just before the match against Japan remains a concern as he has not only scored goals but also been instrumental in creating chances for the hosts.

India's chief coach Craig Fulton acknowledged Abhishek's stellar role so far.

"We're not sure yet. We're waiting to find out. He's (Abhishek) injured, so we're seeing if he can make it back. We'll have to wait. The time-line is very short," Fulton said.

In Abhishek's absence, the onus would be on veteran striker Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra to take up the responsibility upfront.

Mandeep looked off colour after scoring a hat-trick against Bangladesh in India's tournament-opener.

If Abhishek is unavailable, the likes of Aditya Arjun Lalage and Angad Bir Singh will have to shoulder responsibility.

However, India skipper Harmanpreet Singh is optimistic about Abhishek's availability.

"He is doing fine, we have rested him for two matches but I hope he will be fine to play in semifinal," Harmanpreet said.

Strong Midfield And Defensive Line-up

The mid-field has been led well by vice-captain Hardik Singh in the company of Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma, who is playing his last tournament in India colours.

Harmanpreet is on song as well and has emerged as the highest goal-scorer in the tournament with nine strikes -- eight from penalty corners and one from a penalty stroke.

Harmanpreet has also held the Indian defence together calmly in the company of Jugraj Singh and Amit Rohidas.

Young forward Vishnukant Singh is also living up to expectations after being given opportunities in the tournament and he is ready to take up mid-field duties if the team needs.

"I was looking for this opportunity for long. I was working hard for this and the goal against Japan gave me huge confidence. I am also ready to take up mid-field responsibilities," Vishnukant said.

Goalkeeping And Upcoming Semifinals

Indian goalkeepers, Suraj Karkera and Krishan Bahadur Pathak, have hardly been tested in the tournament and it would be interesting to see how they cope with any intense attack from the opposition.

Meanwhile in the other semifinal, Japan will face Asian Games silver-medallists Malaysia.

India Squad:

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Defenders: Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amandeep Lakra.

Mid-fielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Angad Bir Singh.

Forwards: Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Vishnukant Singh.

Match timings:

Semifinal 1: Japan vs Malaysia 4:30 PM

Semifinal 2: India vs South Korea 7:00 PM.