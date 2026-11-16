India Coach Jamil Takes Blame For New Zealand Defeats

India's head coach Khalid Jamil has taken full responsibility for the national football team's recent back-to-back losses against New Zealand, calling for patience from fans during this crucial transition period while vowing to find dedicated players for the future.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jamshedpur FC/X

Key Points India head coach Khalid Jamil took "responsibility" for the team's back-to-back losses against New Zealand in away international friendly matches on November 12 and 15.

Jamil stated he needs to find better players who are willing to play for India for a long time, following 0-5 and 0-3 defeats.

India has suffered seven losses out of 10 matches this year under Jamil, who urged fans to be patient during this "transition period" and avoid negativity.

Jamil highlighted the importance of playing away games and against "World Cup teams" like Brazil, Uruguay, and Panama for the team's improvement.

He expressed hope that Indian football will improve through such experiences, especially with upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in mind.

India head coach Khalid Jamil took "responsibility" for the team's back-to-back losses against New Zealand in the away international football friendly matches, and said he has to find better players who are willing to play for the country for a long time.

Jamil Takes Responsibility For Losses

India suffered 0-5 and 0-3 defeats to New Zealand in the matches played in Auckland and Christchurch on November 12 and 15.

"We came here playing away game in New Zealand, first time in history Indian team playing in New Zealand and everybody have that desire to play, we have seen and talking about yes the result was not up to the mark, I have to take that responsibility about the result," Jamil said in a video uploaded by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"About today's (November 15) game, in second half I think everybody tried their best, even first half was all right but we conceded a silly goal from set piece. We have to rectify our mistakes and get back. I have to find better players who are willing to play for India for long time."

Urging Patience Amidst Transition

It was India's seventh loss out of 10 matches played this year, all under Jamil. India's only win of the year was against Hong Kong (2-1) in an AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualification third round match in Kochi in March. Two matches were drawn. But Jamil urged the football fraternity to be patient and not indulge in negativity.

"Yes for the fans, they have to be patient with the players because we are playing with good teams. We are preparing a good team, it takes time. We have to be patient, because this is transition period. We want your 100% support.

"Everybody is working hard, you cannot blame any player, staff. They are giving their best. So, negativity should not be there, if Indian football is to go ahead, we must think positive."

Future Outlook For Indian Football

Jamil's record till now after taking charge in August last year is two wins, five draws and 10 losses. He is hoping that India's performance will improve going ahead.

"It's good experience to play away games and we have used every player, that is one good thing. Our aim is to think about upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. We played five games (recently), three home games against good teams, World Cup teams," referring to high-profile matches against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama.

"It was the first time India played five games against World Cup teams, we are not playing with lower-ranked teams. So, there is good chance that Indian football will improve."