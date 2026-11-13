Indian Mixed Trap Teams Struggle At World Championships

India's mixed trap teams faced a disappointing end to their ISSF World Championships campaign in Doha, failing to secure top positions in the Olympic quota event.

Key Points India's mixed trap teams had a disappointing performance at the ISSF World Championships in Doha on Friday.

The pair of Vivaan Kapoor and Manisha Keer finished 21st, while Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Neeru Dhanda placed 32nd.

Vivaan Kapoor, who secured an Olympic quota on Thursday, shot 71, but Manisha Keer struggled with 63.

Neeru Dhanda, a double Asian Games gold medallist, shot 64, and Zoravar Sandhu returned 68.

India concluded its campaign at the championships with a total of 13 medals, including two gold.

India's mixed trap teams endured a disappointing outing, finishing way down in the standings as the country's campaign at the ISSF World Championships, an Olympic quota event for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, came to an end here on Friday.

Indian Teams' Performance Breakdown

The pair of Vivaan Kapoor and Manisha Keer finished 21st with a combined score of 134, while Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Neeru Dhanda ended 32nd with 132 in a field of 48 teams.

In the three-round qualification, with each shooter taking 75 shots, Vivaan and Manisha managed contrasting performances. Vivaan, who had clinched silver and an Olympic quota in the men's trap event on Thursday, shot 71, but Manisha struggled, managing just 63.

The other Indian pair also failed to find their rhythm. Neeru, a double Asian Games gold medallist at the recent Games in Japan, shot 64, while seasoned campaigner Zoravar returned 68. The duo, competing together as a pair at the international level for the first time, finished with an aggregate of 132.

The top four teams in qualification advance to the final to contest for the medals in the event.

India signed off with 13 medals -- two gold, seven silver and four bronze.