Indian Boxers Shine With 14 Medals In Finland

Indian pugilists showcased their dominance at the 46th International Tammer Boxing Tournament in Tampere, Finland, securing an impressive haul of four gold, two silver, and eight bronze medals to top the overall medals tally.

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points Indian pugilists secured a total of 14 medals, including four gold, two silver, and eight bronze, at the 46th International Tammer Boxing Tournament on Sunday.

Aarti Dhariyal (women's 54kg), Ankushita Boro (women's 65kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (women's 70kg), and Pawan Bartwal (men's 55kg) were the gold medal winners for India.

Mohammed Hussamuddin (men's 60kg) and Jaismine (women's 57kg) earned silver medals, contributing to India's strong performance.

The tournament served as a crucial exposure platform for India's 14-member squad, focusing on boxers ranked third in Olympic weight-category bench strength.

Indian pugilists won four gold, two silver and eight bronze medals to finish atop the medals tally at the 46th International Tammer Boxing Tournament in Tampere, Finland, on Sunday.

India's Medal Haul And Key Performers

Aarti Dhariyal (women's 54kg), Ankushita Boro (women's 65kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (women's 70kg) and Pawan Bartwal (men's 55kg) clinched gold medals, while Mohammed Hussamuddin (men's 60kg) and Jaismine (women's 57kg) settled for silver.

The tournament has been held annually since 1977 and is an established event on the international boxing calendar.

India had fielded a 14-member squad with a focus on providing exposure to boxers ranked third in the country's Olympic weight-category bench strength.

Aarti convincingly beat Kernachan Stephen of Scotland 5:0 while Commonwealth Games gold medallist Arundhati got the better of Igharo Evelyn Ivi of Ireland 3:2.

Ankushita Boro defeated England's Thompstone Ella 4:1.

Vivek Meena (men's 65kg), Hitesh (men's 70kg), Akshay (men's 80kg), Bobin Chauhan (men's 90kg), Chetan Choudhary (men's 90+kg), Tanu (women's 51kg), Disha Patil (women's 60kg) and Imroz Khan (women's 75kg) bagged bronze medals.