India's Stellar Performance At Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships

India showcased a dominant performance at the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships, topping the medal tally with an impressive 13 medals, including three gold, five silver, and five bronze, across various disciplines.

Key Points India finished the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships on top with a total of 13 medals, including three gold, five silver, and five bronze on Saturday.

Aditya Snehal Mehta secured a gold medal in men's snooker, defeating fellow Indian Dhvaj Haria 3-0 in the final.

Anupama Ramachandran and Rayaan Razmi also clinched gold medals in women's English Billiards and men's English Billiards, respectively.

Indian women's snooker contingent performed strongly, with Keerthana Pandian winning silver and Ishika Shah and Shruthi Lakshminarayanan securing bronze.

India also earned silver and bronze in men's heyball and a bronze in men's 10-Ball Pool, showcasing broad participation and success.

India finished on top with 13 medals, comprising three gold, five silver and as many bronze, at the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships here on Saturday.

India's Gold Medal Triumphs

India's campaign was headlined by Aditya Snehal Mehta, who won gold in men's snooker, defeating fellow Indian Dhvaj Haria 3-0 in the final.

Anupama Ramachandran also clinched gold in women's English Billiards, overcoming compatriot Umadevi Revanna 1-0 to claim the title. Rayaan Razmi added another gold for India in men's English Billiards, defeating compatriot Siddharth Sailesh Parikh in the final.

Diverse Medal Wins Across Disciplines

In the men's snooker section, Haria finished with the silver medal, while Laxman Singh Rawat claimed bronze alongside Sri Lanka's Mohamed Thaha Irshath.

India's women's snooker contingent also enjoyed a strong showing, with Keerthana Pandian winning silver after losing 0-3 to Great Britain's Rebecca Kenna in the final. Ishika Shah and Shruthi Lakshminarayanan secured bronze medals to add to India's tally.

In women's English Billiards, Umadevi took silver following her final against Ramachandran, while Great Britain's Mhairi Roberta Mackay and Australia's Julie Watson claimed bronze medals.

India also secured a silver and bronze in men's heyball, with Paras Gupta finishing runner-up after a closely contested 5-6 defeat to South Africa's Jason Theron. Uzair Khan claimed bronze alongside Malaysia's Mohd Hassan.

In men's 10-Ball Pool, Great Britain's Mark Foster claimed the title with a 6-3 victory over compatriot Sheridan Burmester. India's Divya Sharma secured bronze alongside Great Britain's Paddy McLoughlin.

International Successes And Event Summary

In women's 10-Ball Pool, Australia's Meng-Hsia Hung won gold after edging South Africa's Elzette Joen 5-4 in the final, while Singapore's Neo Yue Xuan and Canada's Nathalle Chabot claimed bronze medals.

Great Britain also won titles in women's Snooker and men's Blackball, with Kenna defeating Pandian 3-0 and Lee Shepherd overcoming South Africa's Shaun Martheze 7-3.

Rwanda's Frederic Ngaboyisonga and Namibia's Curtis Izaaks secured bronze in men's Blackball.

In women's Blackball, Uganda's Naiga Rukia defeated South Africa's Prudence Nkosi 5-3 to win gold, while Australia's Kolbe Poole and Great Britain's Emma Cunningham claimed bronze.

In women's Heyball, Great Britain's Kelly Fisher claimed the title after defeating Uganda's Rashidah Mutesi in the final. South Africa's Marina Jacobs and Great Britain's Mary Talbot secured the bronze medals.

The Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships brought together 144 players from more than 40 nations for four days of competition across English Billiards, Snooker, Heyball, 10-Ball Pool and Blackball.