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India fall just short of equestrian medal in Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: September 25, 2026 15:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how India's equestrian dressage team performed at the Asian Games, finishing fourth and narrowly missing a medal in a competitive field.

Gaurav Pundir

Key Points

  • India's equestrian dressage team secured fourth place at the Asian Games.
  • The team's total score was 201.971 points, just behind bronze medallist Japan.
  • China won gold, while South Korea claimed the silver medal in the dressage team event.
  • Shruti Vora achieved India's highest individual score of 68.059 on Magnanimous.

India finished fourth in the dressage team event of equestrian at the Asian Games, missing out on a podium finish with a total score of 201.971 points.

China won the gold medal with 208.148 points, followed by South Korea with 205.265 for silver and Japan with 204.117 for bronze.

 

Individual Performances And Team Scores

Gaurav Pundir scored 65.794 riding Milli, a 2016-born bay Westfalen horse sired by Millennium, with his score serving as the team's drop score as only the best three results counted.

Hriday Vipul Chheda scored 67.353 on Dono Di Maggio, a 2007-born bay Oldenburg sired by DiMaggio.

Shruti Vora produced India's best score of 68.059 on Magnanimous, a 2012-born Oldenburg sired by Millennium.

Jai Sud scored 66.559 on Goofy La Perle, a 2011-born bay KWPN sired by Belissimo NRW.

The four scores combined to give India 201.971 points, leaving the team just outside the medal positions. India finished 2.146 points behind bronze medallists Japan.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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