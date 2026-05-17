India Secures 11th Position At Asian Weightlifting Championships

India showcased a strong performance at the Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships, finishing 11th overall and securing third place in the women's team rankings.

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Key Points India finished 11th overall at the Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships with a total of 11 medals.

The Indian women's weightlifting team secured a commendable third position in the team rankings.

China dominated the championships, leading both the overall medal tally and the women's team rankings.

A total of 25 world records and 27 Asian records were broken during the continental weightlifting meet.

India finished 11th in the medal table with 11 medals while the women's team ended third in the rankings in the Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships which concluded here on Sunday.

India's Medal Haul And Overall Ranking

India won one silver and 10 bronze to be placed 11th in the medal tally, with China perched at the top with 21 gold, 12 silver and 8 bronze.

North Korea finished second with 30 medals (18 gold, 11 silver, 1 bronze) while Chinese Taipei took the third spot with 3 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze.

Team Rankings: Women Shine, Men Finish Fifth

India stood third in the women's team rankings with 487 points. China led the women's team rankings with 578 points, followed by Chinese Taipei (491 points). China also led the men's team rankings with 593 points while India were placed at fifth with 379 points.

Records Broken At The Championships

There were 25 world records broken while 27 new Asian records were set, according to a release from Indian Weightlifting Federation, the organisers of the continental meet.

Best Lifters Awarded

Ri Suk (63kg category) of North Korea was declared the best lifter among women while China's He Yueji (65kg category) was adjudged the best among men.

Participation Details

A total of 30 nations competed in the championships with participation of 172 top lifters -- 97 men and 75 women. The competition featured eight women's bodyweight categories and seven men's categories.