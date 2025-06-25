HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India finish 3rd in Four-Nation junior hockey

India finish 3rd in Four-Nation junior hockey

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 25, 2025 19:07 IST

Junior Hockey

IMAGE: India ended their campaign at the Four-Nation Junior Hockey Tournament in Berlin with two wins and two defeats. Photograph: Hockey India

The Indian junior men's hockey team came back from behind to defeat Australia 2-1 in the battle for third place at the 4-Nation Tournament in Berlin on Wednesday.

Rohit (45') provided the equaliser for India before Ajeet Yadav's (52') fourth-quarter goal sealed the win..

Earlier, captain Toby Mallon had given Australia the lead in the second half.

Both teams were locked in a tense battle through the first half, with neither side managing to find the back of the net in the opening two quarters.

Strong defensive structures and disciplined play from both ends ensured that goal-scoring opportunities were not converted, keeping the scores level heading into the third quarter.

Australia, eventually, struck in the third quarter when Toby Mallon scored a field goal to put them ahead 1-0 in the 40th minute.

India responded swiftly, finding the equaliser just five minutes later. It was Rohit who scored following a penalty corner to restore parity.

With momentum on their side, India rallied to find the winner in the final quarter. In the 52nd minute, Ajeet Yadav found the back of the net in open play to give India the lead and secure the victory.

 

The win marks the end of India's campaign in the tournament.

In the pool stage, India began with a 1-7 loss to hosts Germany, bounced back with a 3-1 victory against Australia, and then endured a 1-5 defeat against Spain.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
