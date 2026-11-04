India Unveils 95-Member Squad For Inaugural BIMSTEC U23 Athletics Meet

India is set to showcase its emerging talent at the inaugural BIMSTEC U23 Athletics Meet in Bhubaneswar from November 25 to 27, with a strong 95-member team led by national record-holding sprinter Neil Samraj.

Key Points India will send a 95-member athletics team to the inaugural BIMSTEC U23 Athletics Meet in Bhubaneswar from November 25 to 27.

Promising sprinter Neil Samraj, a recent U18 national record holder, will lead the Indian challenge in 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay.

Sprinter Abinaya Rajarajan is a prominent athlete in the women's section of the Indian squad.

The three-day event will see over 400 athletes from seven nations, including Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Thailand, compete.

Promising sprinter Neil Samraj of Tamil Nadu will lead the challenge of a 95-member Indian team at the inaugural edition of the seven-nation BIMSTEC U23 Athletics Meet to be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from November 25 to 27.

Samraj, winner of gold medals in 100m and 200m with U18 national records at the recent National Junior Athletics Championships in Chennai, will compete in both the sprint events and 4x100m relay at the BIMSTEC meet.

India's Key Athletes And Event Overview

Sprinter Abinaya Rajarajan is another prominent name in the women's section.

More than 400 athletes are expected to compete in the three-day track and field event. Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Thailand are other participating nations.

Full Indian Men's Squad For BIMSTEC U23

Men: 100m: Rushiprasad Desai, Chiranth P (reserve)

100m/200m: Neil Samraj.

200m: Yuvraj E, Nayan Shah (reserve).

400m: Sahil Malik, Ankul, Astik Pradhan (reserve)

800m: Akashdeep Singh, Shyam Milan Bind, Naresh Gurjar (reserve).

1500m: Rahul Sarnaliya, Hitesh, Sohit Virender (reserve).

5,000m: Gaurav Bhaskar Bhosale, Satyam, Ramikesh (reserve).

100m hurdles: Shaik Roshan, Sandeep Vinodkumar Gond, Rithik Rahul M (reserve).

400m hurdles: Karna Bag, Aryan Prajwal Kashyapa, Vignesh B (reserve).

High jump: Ambriesh K, Binoy B, Aaditya Raghuvanshi (reserve).

Long jump: C Tharun Vikash, Jithin RC, R Chitaranjan (reserve).

Triple jump: Daksh Bishnoi, Yuvaraj K, Pradeep Kumar (reserve).

Shot put: Anurag Singh Kaler, Atul, Vishwa A (reserve)

Discus throw: Bhartpreet Singh, Vaibhav, Ravi (reserve).

Javelin throw: Dharanidharan T, Shashank Patil, Aditya (reserve).

4x100m relay: Rushiprasad Desai, Neil Samraj R, Chiranth P, Savin Thingalaya, Abhay Singh, Kshitij Changire.

4x400m relay: Sahil Malik, Ankul, Astik Pradhan, Setu Mishra, Lodenge Ramu, Nikhil Suhas Dhake.

Full Indian Women's Squad For BIMSTEC U23

Women: 100m: Abinaya Rajarajan, Kajal Vaja, Unnathi Bollanda (reserve).

200m: Bhavana G, Sonika, Samriti Jamwal (reserve).

400m: Tanu Chaudhary, Ayesha Khanam, Pravalika Narimalla (reserve)

800m: Prateeksha Yadav, Laxmipriya Kisan, Harshika (reserve).

1500m: Prachi Devkar, Rashi, Laxita Vinod Sandilea (reserve)

5,000m: Sonam Parmar, Sunita Devi, Vartika Patel (reserve).

100m hurdles: Sabita Toppo, Shiny Gladssia, Sriteja Tholem (reserve).

400m hurdles: Priyanka Madivalappa Olekar, Sonam, Aswini R (reserve).

High jump: Juin Mantusa, Mohur Mukerjee, Mahek Nasrin Dayan Khan (reserve).

Long jump: Sheeba D, Munmun Chetia, Prathiksha Yamuna A (reserve).

Triple jump: Sadhana Ravi, Marymukta Soreng, Varshitha C (reserve).

Shot put: Anshu, Riya Verma, Munesh (reserve).

Discus throw: Priya, Nikita Kumari, Amanat Kamboj (reserve)

Javelin throw: Poonam, Deepika, Jyoti (reserve)

4x100m relay: Abinaya Rajarajan, Kajal Vaja, Unnathi Bollanda, Kiruthika, V Sudheeksha, Mrithika.

4x400m relay: Tanu Chaudhary, Ayesha Khanam, Pravalika Narimalla, Tahura Khatun, Anchal Rani, Tamanna.