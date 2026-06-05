India's Strongest Bridge Contingent Ready For Asia Cup Challenge

India is poised to showcase its strongest-ever bridge contingent at the Asia Cup Bridge Championships 2026 in Goa, featuring top international players and Asian Games medallists, underscoring the nation's rising prominence in intellectual sports.

Key Points India will send its strongest-ever contingent to the Asia Cup Bridge Championships 2026 in Goa, competing across men's, women's, mixed, and senior categories.

The championship, organised by the Bridge Federation of India, will feature 46 elite teams from Asia and Oceania, making it a highly competitive event.

The Indian team includes accomplished international stars and Asian Games medallists like Sumit Mukherjee, Rajeshwar Tiwari, and Kiran Nadar.

Hosting the event reinforces India's growing stature as a global hub for intellectual sports, building on past successes like the 2018 Asian Games gold medal.

India will field its strongest-ever contingent across the men's, women's, mixed and senior categories at the Asia Cup Bridge Championships 2026, scheduled to be held from June 21-27 at the Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon.

Organised by the Bridge Federation of India (BFI), the continental championship will bring together 46 elite teams representing the finest bridge-playing nations from Asia and Oceania in what promises to be one of the most competitive editions in the tournament's history.

India's Strongest Bridge Contingent

The Indian contingent will feature some of the country's most accomplished international stars, including Sumit Mukherjee, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Anil Padhye, Sukamal Das, Kiran Nadar, Monica Jajoo, Puja Batra, Sayantan Kushari, Sagnik Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasad Keni, President of the Bridge Federation of India, said, "We are incredibly proud of the teams representing India on home soil. The Asia Cup brings together the very best bridge players from across the continent, and India is fielding strong teams across every category.

"With experienced champions, Asian Games medallists, emerging young talent and the guidance of our national coaches, we are confident that our players will compete at the highest level. Hosting an event of this magnitude reinforces India's growing stature as a global centre for intellectual sports and mind games."

Legacy And Future Of Indian Bridge

India's rise as a major force in international bridge was firmly established at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where the country secured its first-ever Asian Games gold medal through the legendary partnership of Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar, who captured the men's Pairs title.

Their historic achievement remains one of the defining moments in Indian bridge and continues to inspire the current generation of national players.

The Indian challenge this year will be spearheaded by 2018 Asian Games bronze medallists Sumit Mukherjee and Rajeshwar Tiwari.

The contingent also features Asian Games bronze medallist Kiran Nadar, one of India's most decorated bridge players, who will partner long-time teammate B. Satyanarayana in the mixed teams category.