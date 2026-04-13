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How India Became a Para Archery Powerhouse

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 13, 2026 18:26 IST

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India's para archers showcased exceptional skill and determination at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok, securing a dominant first-place finish and solidifying their status as a global force in para sports.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points

  • India topped the medal tally at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok with 13 medals, including 7 gold.
  • Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the Indian contingent, praising their performance and commitment.
  • Payal Nag, a quadruple amputee para archer, won gold, highlighting the inclusive nature of the competition.
  • Coach Abhilasha Chaudhary noted India's growing recognition as a global power in sports.
  • The Indian contingent's participation was supported by the government through the ACTC and ANSF Scheme.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday felicitated the Indian contingent that delivered an outstanding performance at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok recently.

The event witnessed participation from 21 countries and 113 athletes, with strong representation from Asian and Pan-American regions. India emerged as the top-performing nation, finishing first on the medal table with an impressive tally of 13 medals, including 7 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze.

 

"I congratulate you for not just topping the medal tally but also for winning double the number of medals than the second country. When you win, it is never an individual victory - it is the country that wins, and every Indian feels proud of your achievements," Mandaviya said.

"You represent the spirit of New India, and what you accomplish today will define the sporting history of tomorrow. With this performance, expectations from you at the Asian Games will rise. Continue to work hard and keep excelling."

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to supporting para-athletes through structured funding, world-class training, and international exposure, ensuring that India continues its rise as a global sporting powerhouse.

The tournament was held from March 30 to April 4.

Athletes' Experiences and Pride

Sharing their experiences, athletes and coaches highlighted both the competitive spirit and the pride of representing India on the global stage.

Payal Nag, world's first quardruple amputee para archer, who has risen into prominence in this competition for winning a gold in the same category as India's Sheetal Devi, expressed her satisfaction with the arrangements, stating that she was happy with the overall management of the contingent.

Sheetal reflected on the emotional moments during the event, saying that witnessing the Indian tricolour being unfurled and hearing the national anthem multiple times amplified the pride of victory.

India's Growing Influence in Sports

Coach Abhilasha Chaudhary noted that India emerged as a dominant force in the competition, not only due to its medal tally but also its strong presence. She emphasized that not just in sport, India is increasingly being recognised as a global power across multiple spheres, including sports.

Shyam Sunder Swami added that India's reputation preceded its participation, with competing nations closely observing the categories in which Indian athletes were competing, anticipating tough competition.

Indonesia secured the second position with 6 medals, followed by Thailand with 5.

The Indian contingent, comprising 39 members (21 athletes, 5 coaches, 3 support staff, and 10 escorts), delivered a dominant performance across categories.

The participation and preparatory camp for the event were supported under the ACTC through the ANSF Scheme, with expenditures of Rs 1.04 crore and Rs 20.51 lakh respectively.

The felicitation ceremony was also attended by senior officials from the Archery Association of India, including secretary general Virendra Sachdeva and Gautam Abrol.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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