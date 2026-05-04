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Ganemat Sekhon In Top 10 At ISSF World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 04, 2026 19:17 IST

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Ganemat Sekhon is in contention for a finals berth at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Almaty, while veteran Mairaj Ahmad Khan faced disappointment in the skeet competition.

Key Points

  • Ganemat Sekhon is in contention for a finals berth at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun.
  • Sekhon shot 70 out of 75, placing her ninth after day one.
  • Mairaj Ahmad Khan had a disappointing outing, finishing the day in 26th place.
  • Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Gurjoat Singh Khangura also participated in the men's event.
  • Indian shooters are aiming for medals in this crucial Asian Games year.

India's Ganemat Sekhon shot 70 out of 75 to end day one just a point outside the top eight, while veteran Mairaj Ahmad Khan endured another disappointing outing in the skeet competition at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun here on Monday.

Sekhon Aims For Finals Berth

The Chandigarh-based Sekhon, a silver medallist at this range three years ago, was the best-placed Indian, sitting ninth and in contention for a finals berth with 50 qualification targets and the finals scheduled for Tuesday.

 

Mairaj Khan's Disappointing Performance

In the men's event, the 50-year-old Mairaj began with a 25 before slipping to 23 and 23, ending the day on 71 in 26th place.

Other Indian Shooters' Results

Fellow Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka also opened with a perfect 25 but managed only 23 and 21 thereafter to total 69, extending his underwhelming run this season. Gurjoat Singh Khangura shot 22, 24 and 24 for an aggregate of 70, placing him at 33rd.

Among women, Raiza Dhillon shot 69 (22, 23, 24), while Parinaaz Dhaliwal managed 66 (22, 21, 23).

Asian Games Preparations

This is the second shotgun World Cup of the season, following the leg in Tangier last month, where Indian shooters failed to secure a medal in the crucial Asian Games year.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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