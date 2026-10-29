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Blue Colts' FIFA U15 World Cup Journey Ends In Quarter-Final Loss

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 29, 2026 15:58 IST 3 Minutes Read
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India's U15 football team faced a tough 1-2 defeat against Afghanistan in the FIFA U15 World Cup quarter-finals, ending their hopes for a higher placement.

Key Points

  • India's U15 team lost 1-2 to Afghanistan in the FIFA U15 World Cup quarter-finals for positions 81 to 88 on Thursday.
  • Afghanistan opened the scoring through Mohammad Mustafa in the 15th minute, with Shahzada Sultani doubling their advantage in the 27th minute.
  • Nibas Meetei Wahengbam reduced India's deficit in the 36th minute, but the Blue Colts could not find an equaliser.
  • India will now face Kazakhstan in the semi-finals for positions 85 to 88 later on Thursday.

India lost 1-2 to Afghanistan in the quarter-finals for positions 81 to 88 in the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival here on Thursday.

The Blue Colts will face Kazakhstan, who lost to Hungary, in the semi-finals for positions 85 to 88 later on Thursday.

 

Early Indian Opportunities

Afghanistan opened the scoring against the run of play through Mohammad Mustafa (15') before Shahzada Sultani (27') doubled their advantage. Nibas Meetei Wahengbam (36') reduced the deficit, but the Blue Colts could not find an equaliser.

India began with attacking intent and created a succession of opportunities in the sixth minute. R Lalremruatfela delivered a low cross from the left that the Afghanistan goalkeeper spilled, but Victor Lalawmpuia could not react quickly enough to capitalise.

The Afghanistan defenders were unable to clear the danger, allowing Nibas to regain possession inside the penalty area. His attempted lay-off eluded Lalawmpuia before the ball reached an unmarked Lalremruatfela, whose left-footed effort drew a diving save from the goalkeeper.

The Blue Colts threatened again in the ninth minute when Nibas threaded a fine through ball from the wing towards Lalawmpuia. However, the Afghanistan goalkeeper read the danger and came forward to gather before the Indian attacker could reach it.

Afghanistan Takes Control

Despite India's promising start, Afghanistan took the lead. Sultani delivered a cross from the left into the penalty area, where Mustafa got away from his marker, Birjit Singh Amom, and connected with a right-footed volley to put his side ahead.

Afghanistan extended their advantage in the 27th minute after pressing India into an error. Under pressure from Khair Mohammad Nazari, Nara Meitei Loushambam played a misplaced pass that was intercepted by Sultani.

The Afghanistan player weaved past the Indian defenders before driving a powerful near-post strike into the roof of the net.

India's Comeback Bid

India sought a response through counterattacks but were unable to make their corners and set pieces count. Their persistence eventually brought a goal in the 37th minute.

Lalremruatfela gathered a long ball inside the penalty area and laid it off for Nibas, who slotted home to bring the Blue Colts back into the contest.

India pushed forward in search of an equaliser in the remaining minutes, but Afghanistan preserved their advantage and secured the victory.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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