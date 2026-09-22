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Asian Games: India's EFootball Campaign Ends

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V Updated: September 22, 2026 22:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's eFootball campaign at the Asian Games concluded in Group F, as the team, despite a draw and a walkover, could not secure a spot in the quarterfinals, with Uzbekistan advancing.

E-Football-India

Photograph: ESports Federation of India/X

Key Points

  • India's eFootball team exited the Asian Games after Group F matches.
  • The team secured a draw against Uzbekistan and a walkover from Mongolia.
  • Uzbekistan advanced to the quarterfinals by topping Group F with four points.
  • India also had four points but finished second due to Uzbekistan's win over Mongolia.
  • Indian players Danial Patel and Chinmay Sahoo competed in the eFootball event.

India's eFootball campaign in the Asian Games ended despite holding Uzbekistan for a draw and receiving a walkover from Mongolia in Group F matches of the esports competition in Aichi, Japan, on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan Advance To Quarterfinals

Uzbekistan progressed to the quarterfinals after topping the group with four points from two outings.

The top team from each group advances to the last eight round.

 

India also logged four points but their tally came from the draw and a walkover from Mongolia, hence finishing second behind the Uzbeks.

But Uzbekistan managed to beat Mongolia after the draw against India, and three points from that victory helped them progress to the round of eight.

Earlier, the Indian team comprising Danial Patel and Chinmay Sahoo played out a goalless draw against the Uzbekistan pair of Abubakir Iminjonov and Farrukh Mirkhamitov in their first match.

However, in their second tie, India got a walkover from the Mongolian team consisting Munkh-Ochir Batmanlai and Khantamir Munkh-Orgil.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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