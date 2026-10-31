Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Unbeaten India Face Tricky Malaysia Test

India's hockey team, having already secured a semifinal spot, faces a crucial test against formidable rivals Malaysia in their fourth Asian Champions Trophy round robin match on Sunday, aiming to refine their game ahead of the knockout stages.

IMAGE: Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India has already sealed a semi-final berth in the Asian Champions Trophy after three consecutive wins.

The team will face Malaysia on Sunday, a side known for providing tough competition despite India's recent 5-1 Asian Games final victory.

Coach Craig Fulton acknowledges Malaysia as a "tricky opponent" and emphasizes focusing on India's own game.

India's performance against Japan on Friday revealed areas for improvement, including a lack of penalty corners in the first three quarters and defensive lapses.

Already assured of a semi-final berth after three consecutive wins, India will face their first real test against a tricky Malaysia in their fourth round robin match at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Jalandhar on Sunday.

India might have thrashed Malaysia 5-1 in the recent Asian Games final at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, but Malaysia have always given the Harmanpreet Singh-led side tough competition.

India hammered Bangladesh 13-0 in their opening match before registering 5-2 and 4-1 wins over China and Japan respectively to seal their place in the semi-finals to be held in Mohali on November 4.

India's Strong Start And Upcoming Challenge

India's chief coach Craig Fulton is well aware of the threat Malaysia pose.

"We defeated them 5-1 in the Asian Games, but Malaysia has always been a tricky opponent for us. I just think I'm glad we're playing a good team and they'll challenge us. We just have to focus on our own game," Fulton said.

After two easy outings against Bangladesh and China, the Indians faced tough opposition from Japan on Friday.

The Indians did attack in numbers but failed to breach their resolute defence.

Lessons From The Japan Match

In fact, India failed to secure a single penalty corner in the first three quarters and it will be a concern for Fulton going forward.

The only penalty corner India earned in the match came in the 47th minute from which skipper Harmanpreet scored and it finally opened the floodgates.

After a mediocre first three quarters, the Indians came out all guns blazing in the fourth and final quarter, and pumped in three goals to register their third win.

Forward Abhishek Nain, who played his 150th match for the country on Friday, was the star of the day, scoring two beautiful field goals. But Nain will need more support from his fellow strikers.

Key Players And Tactical Adjustments

The Indian midfield was well manned by vice-captain Hardik Singh but he will look for more support from Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma.

Sanjay needs to pull up his socks in the defence as he conceded a penalty stroke and a few penalty corners against Japan.

The Indians were slow to get off the blocks against Japan which they cannot afford against an unpredictable side like Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia.

India rested in-form striker Mandeep Singh, who scored a hat-trick against Bangladesh, on Friday and he is expected to return to the playing eleven on Sunday.

Malaysia's Threat And Tournament Context

Malaysia, on the other hand, are also unbeaten in the tournament but are second in the standings behind India on goal difference.

The Malaysians will look to avenge their Asian Games final loss and upset India in front of their home crowd.

In the other matches of the day, South Korea will play Bangladesh while Japan will face China.

India Squad:

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amandeep Lakra

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh

Match timings:

South Korea vs Bangladesh (2.30pm)

Japan vs China (4.45pm)

India vs Malaysia (7pm).