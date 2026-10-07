Young Indian Women's Football Squad Prepares For Russia Test

India's emerging women's football team, the Blue Tigresses, faces a significant challenge against 27th-ranked Russia in two international friendlies, crucial for their AFC Women's Asian Cup preparations.

Photograph: Indian Football/X

Key Points India's women's football team, the Blue Tigresses, will play two international friendlies against 27th-ranked Russia, with the first match here on Thursday.

These matches are a stern test for India's young squad, with an average age of 23, as they build towards next year's AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Head coach Crispin Chettri sees this as a crucial opportunity for emerging players, including those from the Under-20 setup, to gain experience against a higher-ranked opponent.

Russia has won both previous encounters against India without conceding a goal, but their coach insists past results would have little bearing on Thursday's contest.

The teams will meet again on October 11, providing another chance for India to assess its young talent against one of the stronger sides.

India will look to put their emerging generation of women's footballers through a stern test when they take on 27th-ranked Russia in the first of two international friendlies here on Thursday.

The Blue Tigresses, ranked 69th in the world, will face a Russia side that has won both their previous meetings, including an 8-0 victory in 2021 and a 2-0 triumph in Sharjah in February last year.

The match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan will be India's first international outing since they won their sixth SAFF Women's Championship title in June.

It will also be a historic occasion for Kolkata, with the Indian women's senior team making its international debut in the city.

Building For The Future

Head coach Crispin Chettri, however, is more interested in what the fixture can offer his young squad as India build towards next year's AFC Women's Asian Cup.

"If you want to do good in the Asian Cup, then we have to start building right now," Chettri said on the eve of the match.

The Indian squad has an average age of 23, with several players graduating from the Under-20 setup. Goalkeeper Nandini and winger Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam are among those looking to make an impression at senior level, while forward Renu returns after recovering from injury.

Lynda Kom Serto and Malavika P are also in contention for bigger roles as Chettri begins to shape a squad for the next major challenge.

Youthful Squad's Opportunity

India's preparations have been affected by the unavailability of some players due to club commitments, particularly East Bengal's participation in the AFC Women's Champions League and the Indian Women's League.

But Chettri believes the situation could work in favour of the younger members of his squad.

"Maybe this could be a blessing for the upcoming players to show their character," he said. "There is nothing to lose for us, but to show character and give our best for the country."

Facing A Stronger Opponent

Russia, meanwhile, will provide a considerable step up in opposition.

Their previous two victories over India have come without conceding a goal, but coach Yuri Krasnozhan insisted past results would have little bearing on Thursday's contest.

"The previous game is history, it's just statistics. Every new game is a new challenge for both teams," Krasnozhan said.

Russia arrived in Kolkata only on Tuesday evening and will have had limited preparation time before the first game, although defender Veronika Kuropatkina said the ongoing domestic season has ensured the squad is in good physical condition.

The teams will meet again on October 11, giving Chettri two opportunities to assess his young players against one of the stronger sides India have faced in recent times.

For the hosts, the immediate challenge is to show they can compete against a higher-ranked opponent while dealing with the expectations of a home crowd.

"It's not only about the opponent. It's about performing under pressure when fans are there," Chettri said.