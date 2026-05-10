Indian U17 Women One Win Away From World Cup Spot

The Indian U17 women's team is on the cusp of history as they prepare to battle China in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals, vying for a coveted spot in the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

Photograph: AIFF

Key Points India's U17 women's team faces China in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals for a chance to qualify for the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

A victory against China would mark the first time an Indian women's team has qualified for a FIFA World Cup on merit.

Coach Pamela Conti emphasises the team's excitement and desire to win, acknowledging China's strength.

India reached the quarter-finals after a 4-0 victory against Lebanon, marking their first-ever knockout stage appearance at the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup.

China is considered a strong contender, having won all three of their group matches.

The Indian women's U17 players will step into the biggest match of their young careers when they face hosts China in the quarter-finals of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup here on Monday, with a World Cup spot at stake.

No Indian women's team has ever stood one win away from qualifying for a FIFA World Cup on merit.

Historic Opportunity For Young Tigresses

Victory for the Young Tigresses will seal their place in the 2026 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Morocco. Though India have played the U17 men's and women's World Cups as hosts in 2017 and 2022, respectively, the nation has never reached the world's biggest stage through qualification.

Head coach Pamela Conti made it clear that the team's focus remains firmly on the next step.

"We are approaching this match in the same way we approached the entire tournament, with excitement and with the desire to win," said the Italian.

"We know we are facing a very strong team, but we will do everything possible to give this happiness to the country."

India's Road To The Quarter-Finals

India reached the quarter-finals after a commanding 4-0 victory against Lebanon in their final group-stage match, securing the country's first-ever knockout stage appearance at the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup.

The Young Tigresses also became the first Indian women's side to reach the knockout stage of any Asian Cup competition since the 2004 AFC U19 Women's Championship, which was also held in China.

Facing A Strong Chinese Side

China is one of the favourites in the competition, having topped Group A with three wins from three matches against Myanmar (6-0), Vietnam (3-0) and Thailand (6-0).

During the knockout stage, no extra time will be played if the scores are level after 90 minutes, and the winner will be decided on penalty shootout.

"China are one of the strongest and most important teams in Asia. They are the team with the tallest average height in the tournament, and have physically strong players who attack in numbers, so we need to be very focused defensively. That is something we have been working on a lot," Conti said.

India and China have met only once before at this level, during the AFC U16 Women's Championship qualifiers in 2008, when China edged India 1-0.

"My message to the girls is that they should become an inspiration for the future generation of girls in India. They must enjoy the moment because football gives emotions that nothing else can give. This is a match that could take us to glory," said Conti.