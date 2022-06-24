News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » India face Brazil in Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup

India face Brazil in Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup

June 24, 2022 21:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Under-17 FIFA Women's World Cup

India will play Brazil in a FIFA World Cup. Not in the world football governing body's flagship event but in its U-17 tournament for women.

 

Hosts India have been clubbed alongside the football powerhouse, Morocco and the USA in a tough group for the upcoming U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup, the draw for which took place in Zurich on Friday.

The country is slated to host the tournament from October 11 to 30 across three venues -- Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, Goa's Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

India, being the host nation, are an automatic selection and is placed in Group A.

A total of 16 teams across four groups will be participating in the tournament.

India will begin their campaign against the USA on October 11 (Tuesday) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Their second match will be against Morocco on October 14 (Friday) at the same venue. The home team's last group stage match against Brazil will be on October 17 (Monday).

India were scheduled to host the 2020 edition of the World Cup but the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defending champions Spain, who beat Mexico in the final of the 2018 edition, are placed in Group C along with Colombia, China, and Mexico.

Group B consists of Germany, Nigeria, Chile and New Zealand. Japan, Tanzania, Canada and France constitute Group D.

North Korea are the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won the trophy in 2008 and 2016, while Japan, South Korea, and France have each won the title once.

Host Mollie Kmita presented the official draw and was joined by former US women's national team player and FIFA women's World Cup winner, Heather O'Reilly, former coach of the New Zealand national team, Ricki Herbert, as well as Jaime Yarza, FIFA's director of tournaments, and Sarai Bareman, FIFA chief women's football officer.

This is the second time India is hosting a FIFA tournament after the U-17 men's World Cup in 2017.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Tripathi, Umran Make India Debut?
Will Tripathi, Umran Make India Debut?
PCB to challenge IPL's proposed extended window
PCB to challenge IPL's proposed extended window
Jehan 'gets understanding of operations on F1 weekend'
Jehan 'gets understanding of operations on F1 weekend'
Warm-up PIX: Attacking Pant stands out for Leicester
Warm-up PIX: Attacking Pant stands out for Leicester
Shinde group moves no-trust motion against dy speaker
Shinde group moves no-trust motion against dy speaker
Disappointed by SC verdict: Ehsan Jafri's son
Disappointed by SC verdict: Ehsan Jafri's son
PHOTOS: England vs NZ, 3rd Test, Day 2
PHOTOS: England vs NZ, 3rd Test, Day 2

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PHOTOS: England vs NZ, 3rd Test, Day 2

PHOTOS: England vs NZ, 3rd Test, Day 2

Ranji Final PIX: Yash, Shubham smash tons; MP on top

Ranji Final PIX: Yash, Shubham smash tons; MP on top

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances