Smaller Indian Contingent Faces Hurdles At Asian Para Games

India's significantly smaller contingent at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya faces the dual challenge of matching its previous record medal haul and navigating recent selection controversies, with star athletes poised to lead the charge.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points India is fielding a much smaller contingent of around 168 athletes at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, compared to 303 in China.

The campaign has already got underway on Saturday, with action beginning in para-badminton, para-table tennis, boccia and blind football ahead of Sunday's official opening ceremony.

Para-athletics, India's biggest contributor in Hangzhou, sees its number of Indian competitors fall from 123 to 62.

Selection disputes in para-shooting and para-cycling have raised questions about the decision-making process shortly before the Games.

Paralympic champions like Sumit Antil, Sheetal Devi, Pramod Bhagat, and Avani Lekhara are among India's leading medal prospects.

India will look to build on its record-breaking performance at the last Asian Para Games, but a much smaller contingent and selection disputes in two disciplines could make matching its 111-medal haul a challenge when the competition begins here on Sunday.

India finished fifth in Hangzhou in 2023 with 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals, its best-ever haul at the continental multi-sport event.

The challenge in Aichi-Nagoya will be different, with the country fielding around 168 athletes across 11 disciplines, compared to 303 in China.

Tighter participation quotas and changes to the events on offer have contributed to the reduction.

With fewer athletes competing, matching the previous overall tally will be difficult and much will depend on how India's established medal-winners perform and whether its emerging athletes can make their mark on the continental stage.

India's Campaign Underway

India's campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games has already got underway on Saturday, with action beginning in para-badminton, para-table tennis, boccia and blind football ahead of Sunday's official opening ceremony.

India missed out on fourth place to South Korea by just one gold medal.

Improving on that position will be a challenge, and a strong gold-medal tally, backed by podium finishes across disciplines, would make for a successful campaign even if India fall short of its record 111-medal haul.

Key Disciplines And Star Athletes

Para-athletics, India's biggest contributor in Hangzhou with 55 medals (18 gold, 17 silver and 20 bronze), will again be central to the campaign.

However, the number of Indian competitors in the discipline has fallen from 123 to 62, a reduction of nearly 50 per cent that leaves the team with less depth across track and field events.

Paralympic champion and world-record holder Sumit Antil, who competes in the F64 javelin throw, will be among India's leading medal prospects.

High jumper Nishad Kumar, sprinter Preeti Pal, who competes in the women's 100m and 200m in the T35 category, and club thrower Dharambir Singh are other established names expected to add to the tally.

Archery and para-badminton, two disciplines in which India have established themselves as a strong international force, will also be crucial to the campaign.

Armless archer Sheetal Devi will be one of India's leading medal hopes in compound event.

The 19-year-old won two gold medals in Hangzhou and has since added an individual world title to her achievements.

She will look to defend her individual and mixed-team crowns, while Paralympic recurve champion Harvinder Singh and world champion Toman Kumar will strengthen India's challenge in the compound events.

Para-badminton was another major contributor in Hangzhou, producing 21 medals (four gold, four silver and 13 bronze)

Pramod Bhagat, the singles champion from the previous edition and India's flagbearer at the opening ceremony, and Suhas LY will lead the challenge.

Paris Paralympics champion Nitesh Kumar will also be among the leading contenders.

Shooting and table tennis offer further medal opportunities.

Avani Lekhara, who won the women's 10m air rifle gold in Hangzhou and is a Paralympic champion, will spearhead the shooting team.

Bhavina Patel, the silver medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, will be among India's key medal hopes in table tennis.

Selection Controversies Emerge

The sporting challenge comes against the backdrop of selection disputes in para-shooting and para-cycling, which have raised questions about the decision-making process ahead of the Games.

Around 150 para-shooters submitted a representation to the Sports Authority of India seeking an independent inquiry into alleged financial irregularities, extortion and violations of selection guidelines.

They questioned the omission of some athletes and alleged that shooters were being pressured to surrender a portion of their government cash awards.

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia rejected the allegations, maintaining that selections were based entirely on merit.

The controversy intensified after the Sports Ministry removed the shooting team's head coach shortly before the Games and appointed a replacement.

The decision drew criticism from leading shooters, including Paralympic medallists, who questioned the timing of the change and expressed concern over its possible impact on preparations.

Para-cycling has faced a separate selection dispute.

Despite a joint selection committee recommending six cyclists, the ministry cleared only Arshad Shaik for the Games.

Those left out questioned the decision, arguing that their performances and qualification credentials warranted consideration.

The authorities maintained that selection depended on meeting the prescribed performance benchmarks.

Shaik will be India's sole representative in the discipline and will travel with a technician.

The reduced representation has also raised concerns about the opportunities available to Indian cyclists to gain international exposure and ranking points ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

Outlook For India's Performance

The disputes have added to the challenges facing an already smaller contingent. The focus will now be on whether the athletes can put the uncertainty behind them and deliver when it matters.

India's strength in para-athletics, archery and badminton provides a solid base, while its experienced Paralympic medallists will carry much of the responsibility.

Contributions from shooting, table tennis and other disciplines could prove crucial in keeping the country competitive in the overall standings.