FMSCI President Details Plans For Major Motorsport Events In India

FMSCI President Arindam Ghosh has revealed ambitious plans to bring Formula 1 back to India by 2030, alongside hosting MotoGP and a World Rally Championship round by 2028, following strategic discussions with the Sports Ministry.

Key Points FMSCI aims to bring Formula 1 back to India by 2030.

Plans include hosting a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) and MotoGP by 2028.

These initiatives follow strategic discussions with the Sports Ministry and key stakeholders.

The federation is committed to developing Indian drivers and promoting overall motorsports growth.

The announcement was made during the FMSCI Annual Awards, honouring 2025 national champions.

Efforts are on to bring Formula 1 back to India by 2030, and a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) and MotoGP by 2028, said FMSCI President Arindam Ghosh, after a meeting with the Sports Ministry in Delhi.

FMSCI's Vision For Indian Motorsports

Earlier in March, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had made a push to revive Formula One in the country, holding a meeting with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) to discuss a framework that would create a "strong pipeline" of drivers and technicians.

Now, at the FMSCI Annual Awards function, Ghosh said "the meeting with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Raksha Khadse, senior officials and potential stakeholders in New Delhi, focused primarily on bringing F1, MotoGP and a round of the WRC to India."

"The federation stressed the need to develop Indian drivers and the overall development of motorsports in India, and the FMSCI's inputs were well received," he added.

At the Awards Night in Bengaluru, all the Motorsports national champions for 2025 were honoured and 137 trophies across 17 disciplines, both two-wheelers and four wheelers, were presented. Awards were also given to the winning teams, promoters and sponsors of the 17 national championships.