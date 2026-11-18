Defending champions India, buoyed by their recent Asian Games gold, are poised to chase a historic fourth title at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Bhopal, facing formidable challenges from continental hockey powerhouses.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Defending champions India will begin their Women's Asian Champions Trophy campaign against Malaysia on Thursday in Bhopal.

India aims to secure a record fourth title, currently sharing the most successful team status with South Korea, both having three titles.

The Indian team enters the tournament with strong momentum, having won an Asian Games gold medal last month and finishing fifth at the World Cup.

Chief coach Sjoerd Marijne plans to use the tournament to build squad depth by experimenting with players in different positions.

India will face tough competition from continental rivals China, Japan, and South Korea, with the semifinals scheduled for November 27 and the final on November 28.

Riding on a landmark season highlighted by an Asian Games gold medal and a fifth-place finish at World Cup, defending champions India will look to cap the year on a high when the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament gets underway here on Thursday.

The hosts, who begin their campaign against Malaysia on Thursday, will be chasing a record fourth title in the six-team tournament, having won the previous two editions in Ranchi and Rajgir.

India are currently the joint most successful team in the competition alongside South Korea, with three titles each, and will have an opportunity to move ahead of the Koreans with another triumph on home soil.

India's Title Ambitions And Recent Form

Under chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, the Indian team comes into the tournament on the back of an impressive run of results, having qualified for the World Cup through the qualifiers in Hyderabad, won the FIH Women's Nations Cup in Auckland to earn promotion to the Pro League, and finished fifth at the World Cup in Belgium, their best performance in the competition since 1974.

The team's biggest achievement, however, came at the Asian Games in Japan last month, where it ended a 44-year wait for gold in women's hockey at the continental showpiece.

India will be keen to carry that momentum into the tournament, which will be played at the newly-built International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, marking Madhya Pradesh's first international hockey tournament.

The hosts have already sounded a warning to their rivals with a 4-1 victory over Japan in a practice match.

Coaching Strategy And Team Focus

Marijne, meanwhile, is keen to use the competition to build greater depth in the squad by experimenting with players in different positions.

"We want the players to be able to play in different positions. It's to create more depth in the squad and become helpful if a player gets injured, especially in a tournament like the Olympics," he said.

India captain Salima Tete said the team would remain focused on its own game rather than worry about the opposition.

"We are not focusing on what our opponents are doing. We are just focusing on ourselves, our structure, and following coach's instructions. In short, we want to play our game," she said.

Key Rivals And Tournament Structure

However, India will face stiff competition from continental heavyweights China, Japan and South Korea in the round-robin league.

World No. 4 China, who lost to India in the Asian Games final, will be determined to make amends and secure their maiden title in the competition. The Chinese will pose the biggest challenge to the hosts with their quality and consistency.

South Korea, with three titles to their credit, will also be eager to reclaim the crown, while two-time champions Japan will bank on their defensive organisation and quick passing game to challenge the leading contenders.

Malaysia and Thailand complete the six-team field and will look to spring a surprise, with the compact round-robin format leaving little room for errors.

Tournament Schedule And Knockout Stages

The top four teams after the league stage will qualify for the semifinals, scheduled for November 27, while the final and third-place playoff will be played on November 28.

India will face South Korea on November 21, Thailand on November 22, China on November 24 and Japan on November 25 after their opening fixture against Malaysia.

The tournament will conclude on November 28.