India Eye Record 10th SAFF Title Against Resurgent Pakistan

The SAFF Championship final will be a repeat of the Group B match between the two sides on November 5, when India edged Pakistan 3-2.

IMAGE: The Blue Tigers are favourites to lift the trophy once again despite fielding a second-string team. Photograph: AIFF

Key Points Defending champions India are vying for their 10th SAFF Championship title and third in a row.

Pakistan has reached its first-ever SAFF Championship final, marking an unprecedented dream run.

The final on Tuesday is a rematch of a Group B game where India narrowly defeated Pakistan 3-2 on November 5.

Pakistan's squad has been bolstered by overseas-based players for the knockout stages, making them a stronger opponent.

India's coach Naushad Moosa emphasizes focus on execution, discipline, and decision-making for the decisive fixture.

Defending champions India are in sight of a 10th overall and third successive SAFF Championship title when they face Pakistan, a team that is on an unprecedented dream run of its own, in the summit clash of the regional football tournament here on Tuesday.

The Blue Tigers have won a record nine titles -- in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 -- and are the favourites to lift the trophy once again despite fielding a second-string team.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be appearing in their first ever SAFF Championship final. Having reached the semi-finals on four previous occasions, most recently in 2018, they broke new ground by defeating hosts Bangladesh 1-0 in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The only time India failed to reach the final was in 2003.

India's Path To The Final

India's head coach for 2026 SAFF Championship, Naushad Moosa, expressed satisfaction with the team's progress to another final, crediting the collective effort of the players and support staff.

"We have had different challenges along the way, but the players have shown character, resilience and a strong desire to compete. Every match has been an opportunity to learn and improve, and now we have one more important step to take," he said.

The final will be a repeat of the Group B match between the two sides on November 5, when India edged Pakistan 3-2.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored twice, while Manglenthang Kipgen added the third as India established a 3-0 lead. Pakistan responded with two goals in stoppage time, but the Blue Tigers held on for all three points.

Pakistan's Resurgence And Challenge

Pakistan subsequently defeated Maldives 3-0 to progress to the semi-finals, where they overcame Bangladesh.

Their squad has also been bolstered by the arrival of several overseas-based players for the knockout stages, making them a tougher opponent for India.

"I expect a very different game. Pakistan look a very different side from the one we faced in the group stage, with a few players having joined them. Pakistan will have analysed our first meeting, and we expect them to come well prepared and highly motivated," Moosa said.

"We respect their quality and strengths, but our focus will be on ourselves, executing our game plan, staying disciplined and making the right decisions in important moments."

India's Semi-Final Victory And Preparation

India secured their place in the final with a 2-1 victory over Bhutan in the semi-finals. Vishnu PV opened the scoring in the ninth minute before captain Chinglensana Singh Konsham doubled the advantage in the 27th minute.

Bhutan pulled one back early in the second half, but India held on to book their place in the title decider.

With only two days between the semi-finals and the final, recovery and preparation have been central to India's plans.

Moosa said the coaching staff were managing the players' workloads while also ensuring that the squad remained focused ahead of the decisive fixture.

Coach Moosa's Assessment And Final Strategy

Reflecting on the team's overall performance in the tournament, Moosa said, "One of the biggest positives has been the team's fighting spirit, attacking intent and ability to compete in difficult situations. We have also seen good individual performances and, more importantly, a collective willingness to work for each other."

"At the same time, there are areas we need to improve, particularly our defensive organisation, concentration throughout the 90 minutes and our decision-making in crucial moments. In a final, small details can make a big difference. We need to be more consistent, disciplined and clinical with our opportunities."

The two sides have met 30 times in senior internationals, with India winning 17 matches, Pakistan four and nine ending in draws.

Tuesday's clash will, however, be their first meeting in a senior SAFF Championship final.