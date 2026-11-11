India keep SAFF hopes alive with win over Maldives

India's young football squad has successfully advanced to the semifinals of the SAFF Championships after a crucial 1-0 victory over Maldives on Wednesday, powered by a first-half penalty from Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points India defeated Maldives 1-0 in their Group B match on Wednesday to qualify for the SAFF Championships semifinals.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored the decisive goal from a penalty in the 38th minute after Abdul Rabeeh was fouled.

India needed a draw or win in this game to guarantee their spot in the semifinals and top Group B.

The Indian team participating in the SAFF Championships is a young squad, coached by Under-23 manager Naushad Moosa.

Pakistan has also qualified from Group B after beating Maldives 3-0.

A dominant India beat Maldives 1–0 to enter the semifinals of the South Asian Football Federation Championships, following a first half strike by Suhail Ahmad Bhat in their Group B match in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Suhail Ahmad put India ahead with a 38th-minute penalty after Abdul Rabeeh was fouled in the box.

Heading into this game, India needed a draw or win to guarantee a spot in the semifinals and top Group B.

Pakistan has already qualified from the group with 3 points and a +2 goal difference after defeating Maldives 3-0.

Coached by Under-23 manager Naushad Moosa, India is fielding a young squad as the senior team is scheduled to play friendlies against New Zealand.