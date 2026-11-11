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India keep SAFF hopes alive with win over Maldives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: November 11, 2026 17:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's young football squad has successfully advanced to the semifinals of the SAFF Championships after a crucial 1-0 victory over Maldives on Wednesday, powered by a first-half penalty from Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Suhail Ahmad Bhat

Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points

  • India defeated Maldives 1-0 in their Group B match on Wednesday to qualify for the SAFF Championships semifinals.
  • Suhail Ahmad Bhat scored the decisive goal from a penalty in the 38th minute after Abdul Rabeeh was fouled.
  • India needed a draw or win in this game to guarantee their spot in the semifinals and top Group B.
  • The Indian team participating in the SAFF Championships is a young squad, coached by Under-23 manager Naushad Moosa.
  • Pakistan has also qualified from Group B after beating Maldives 3-0.

A dominant India beat Maldives 1–0 to enter the semifinals of the South Asian Football Federation Championships, following a first half strike by Suhail Ahmad Bhat in their Group B match in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Suhail Ahmad put India ahead with a 38th-minute penalty after Abdul Rabeeh was fouled in the box.

 

Heading into this game, India needed a draw or win to guarantee a spot in the semifinals and top Group B.

Pakistan has already qualified from the group with 3 points and a +2 goal difference after defeating Maldives 3-0.

Coached by Under-23 manager Naushad Moosa, India is fielding a young squad as the senior team is scheduled to play friendlies against New Zealand.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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