India Dominates China And Philippines To Reach Pickleball World Cup Quarter-Finals

The Indian pickleball team has made an impressive unbeaten run at the Pickleball World Cup in Da Nang, Vietnam, securing their spot in the quarter-finals after dominant victories over China and the Philippines.

Key Points India's pickleball team advanced to the World Cup quarter-finals with an unbeaten record.

The team secured dominant victories against China (4-0) and the Philippines (4-1).

Key players including Pearl Amalsadiwala, Mihika Yadav, Harsh Mehta, Arjun Singh, and Aaliya Ebrahim contributed to the wins.

India is now set to face formidable USA in the upcoming quarter-final match.

India beat China and Philippines in back-to-back matches to enter the team event quarter-finals with an unbeaten record on the second day of the Pickleball World Cup in Da Nang, Vietnam.

The Indian team, consisting of Harsh Mehta, Arjun Singh, Anish Froilan, Aman Patel, Pearl Amalsadiwala, Naomi Amalsadiwala, Aaliya Ebrahim and Mihika Yadav, first beat China 4-0 in a round of 32 match. India will play formidable USA in the quarter-finals.

India's Dominant Performance

Pearl Amalsadiwala and Mihika Yadav set the tone by winning the first tie of the match 21-19 after which Harsh Mehta and Arjun Singh secured another point for India. In the third tie, Harsh Mehta and Pearl Amalsadiwala won a challenging match before Arjun Singh and Mihika Yadav also emerged victorious.

In the round of 16 match, India prevailed over Philippines 4-1. The women's doubles pair of Pearl and Mihika once again gave India their first point while the men's doubles duo went down fighting 19-21 in the second tie. The next two mixed doubles matches went in favour of India, giving them a 3-1 lead. Then, Aaliya Ebrahim beat her opponent 21-12 to take India to the quarter-finals.