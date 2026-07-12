Mixed Trap Teams Disappoint At Shotgun World Cup

Discover how the Indian mixed trap teams fared at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, as the contingent concluded the event with one gold medal despite mixed team disappointments.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points Indian mixed trap teams had a disappointing performance at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy.

India concluded the World Cup with one gold medal, finishing joint third in the medal table.

Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai finished tied-15th in the mixed team event, missing medal qualification.

Australia's James Willett and Catherine Skinner won gold in mixed trap, setting a new world record.

Italy topped the overall medal table with two gold medals.

The Indian mixed trap teams endured a disappointing outing, finishing well down the standings as the contingent signed off from the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here with one gold medal. Italy topped the medal table with two gold medals, while the United States finished second with one gold and one silver. India and Australia were joint third with one gold each.

Mixed Trap Teams Fail To Qualify

A day after scripting history by winning the women's individual trap gold, Neeru Dhanda was unable to carry that momentum into the mixed team event. Partnering Kynan Chenai, the duo shot a combined 139 out of 150 to finish tied-15th alongside five other teams, well outside the top four required to qualify for the medal matches.

Chenai scored 24, 23 and 25 across his three rounds for a total of 72/75, while Neeru managed 22, 23 and 22 to aggregate 67, taking the pair's total to 139. India's second team of Ahvar Rizvi (70) and Manisha Keer (68) combined for 138 to finish tied-20th alongside four other pairs.

Australia's James Willett and Catherine Skinner clinched the gold medal, setting a world record score of 37 in the 40-shot final. Great Britain's Nathan Hales, the reigning Paris 2024 Olympic champion in men's trap, and Ellie Seward settled for silver with 35. Willett and Skinner had topped qualification with 146, while the Hales-Seward combination qualified with a score of 145 out of 150.