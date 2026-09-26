Asian Games: India's Canoeing Hopes Dashed As Medal Drought Continues

India's canoeing contingent concluded their Asian Games journey without a medal, a significant drop from their previous bronze, as key events were scrapped and athletes faced tough competition across kayak and canoe disciplines.

Key Points India's canoeing team finished their Asian Games campaign without winning any medals.

This marks a setback from the previous Hangzhou Asian Games where India secured a bronze medal.

The men's canoe double 1000m event, where India won bronze in Hangzhou, was removed from the current Games programme.

Indian paddlers competed across various kayak and canoe events, but none reached the podium.

Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat topped Final B in the men's kayak single 500m.

India concluded their canoeing campaign at the Asian Games without a medal here at the Miyoshi Lake, failing to match their bronze-medal performance from the Hangzhou edition.

India had won a bronze in the men's canoe double 1000m at the Hangzhou Asian Games, with Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh finishing third. However, the event has been scrapped from the programme for the current Asian Games, dealing a setback to India's medal hopes.

India's Medal Hopes Dashed

India's campaign this time ended without a podium finish, with the paddlers competing across the kayak and canoe events.

In the men's kayak single 500m, Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat finished fourth in his semifinal, clocking 1:50.543s, which took him into the Final B classification race. Shaktawat then topped the three-competitor Final B, finishing with a timing of 1:52.458s.

Mixed Events Performance

In the mixed canoe double 500m, Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam finished eighth among nine pairs in the Final A. They clocked 2:00.891s.

The mixed kayak double 500m also ended without a podium finish for India as the duo of Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash finished ninth and last in the Final A, clocking 1:53.994s.

The pair had earlier secured their place in the final after finishing second among four pairs in their semifinal. Parvathy and Prasanna clocked 1:53.031s in the semifinal to qualify for the Mixed Kayak Double 500m Final.