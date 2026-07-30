How India Performed On Day 7 At The Commonwealth Games

Discover India's performance on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games, where the nation secured 15 medals, including three gold, placing them eighth in the overall standings.
Key Points
- India finished Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games in eighth place.
- The Indian contingent secured a total of 15 medals.
- India's medal count includes three gold, nine silver, and three bronze.
- Australia leads the overall medal standings with 103 medals.
- The Commonwealth Games continue to showcase athletic prowess from participating nations.
India concluded its campaign on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games, holding the eighth position in the medal tally.
The Indian contingent secured a total of 15 medals, comprising three gold, nine silver, and three bronze. Meanwhile, Australia continued to dominate the standings, leading with an impressive 103 medals.
Commonwealth Games Day 7 Medal Standings
Pos Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1. Australia 47 21 35 103
2. Canada 14 11 14 39
3. England 12 27 17 56
4. Scotland 9 7 7 23
5. Nigeria 7 5 2 14
6. SA 6 8 8 22
7. Malaysia 6 2 3 11
8. India 3 9 3 15
9. NZ 3 7 4 14
10. Jamaica 3 0 1 4
11. Wales 2 5 8 15
12. Kenya 2 2 2 6
13. N. Ireland 1 2 4 7
14. Jersey 1 1 0 2
14. Samoa 1 1 0 2
16. Cameroon 1 0 0 1
17. Cyprus 0 3 2 5
18. Uganda 0 2 1 3
19. Singapore 0 2 0 2
20. Ghana 0 1 0 1
20. Sri Lanka 0 1 0 1
22. Nauru 0 0 2 2
23. IOM 0 0 1 1
23. PNG 0 0 1 1
23. Rwanda 0 0 1 1
23. TTO 0 0 1 1.