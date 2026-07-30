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How India Performed On Day 7 At The Commonwealth Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 30, 2026 10:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover India's performance on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games, where the nation secured 15 medals, including three gold, placing them eighth in the overall standings.

Key Points

  • India finished Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games in eighth place.
  • The Indian contingent secured a total of 15 medals.
  • India's medal count includes three gold, nine silver, and three bronze.
  • Australia leads the overall medal standings with 103 medals.
  • The Commonwealth Games continue to showcase athletic prowess from participating nations.

India concluded its campaign on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games, holding the eighth position in the medal tally.

The Indian contingent secured a total of 15 medals, comprising three gold, nine silver, and three bronze. Meanwhile, Australia continued to dominate the standings, leading with an impressive 103 medals.

 

Commonwealth Games Day 7 Medal Standings

Pos Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1. Australia 47 21 35 103

2. Canada 14 11 14 39

3. England 12 27 17 56

4. Scotland 9 7 7 23

5. Nigeria 7 5 2 14

6. SA 6 8 8 22

7. Malaysia 6 2 3 11

8. India 3 9 3 15

9. NZ 3 7 4 14

10. Jamaica 3 0 1 4

11. Wales 2 5 8 15

12. Kenya 2 2 2 6

13. N. Ireland 1 2 4 7

14. Jersey 1 1 0 2

14. Samoa 1 1 0 2

16. Cameroon 1 0 0 1

17. Cyprus 0 3 2 5

18. Uganda 0 2 1 3

19. Singapore 0 2 0 2

20. Ghana 0 1 0 1

20. Sri Lanka 0 1 0 1

22. Nauru 0 0 2 2

23. IOM 0 0 1 1

23. PNG 0 0 1 1

23. Rwanda 0 0 1 1

23. TTO 0 0 1 1.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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