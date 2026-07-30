How India Performed On Day 7 At The Commonwealth Games

Discover India's performance on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games, where the nation secured 15 medals, including three gold, placing them eighth in the overall standings.

Key Points India finished Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games in eighth place.

The Indian contingent secured a total of 15 medals.

India's medal count includes three gold, nine silver, and three bronze.

Australia leads the overall medal standings with 103 medals.

The Commonwealth Games continue to showcase athletic prowess from participating nations.

India concluded its campaign on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games, holding the eighth position in the medal tally.

The Indian contingent secured a total of 15 medals, comprising three gold, nine silver, and three bronze. Meanwhile, Australia continued to dominate the standings, leading with an impressive 103 medals.

Commonwealth Games Day 7 Medal Standings

Pos Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1. Australia 47 21 35 103

2. Canada 14 11 14 39

3. England 12 27 17 56

4. Scotland 9 7 7 23

5. Nigeria 7 5 2 14

6. SA 6 8 8 22

7. Malaysia 6 2 3 11

8. India 3 9 3 15

9. NZ 3 7 4 14

10. Jamaica 3 0 1 4

11. Wales 2 5 8 15

12. Kenya 2 2 2 6

13. N. Ireland 1 2 4 7

14. Jersey 1 1 0 2

14. Samoa 1 1 0 2

16. Cameroon 1 0 0 1

17. Cyprus 0 3 2 5

18. Uganda 0 2 1 3

19. Singapore 0 2 0 2

20. Ghana 0 1 0 1

20. Sri Lanka 0 1 0 1

22. Nauru 0 0 2 2

23. IOM 0 0 1 1

23. PNG 0 0 1 1

23. Rwanda 0 0 1 1

23. TTO 0 0 1 1.