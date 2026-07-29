Rupa Rani And Pinki Singh Secure Crucial Win In Lawn Bowls

India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh showcased exceptional skill in lawn bowls, securing a vital tie-breaker victory against Tonga at the Commonwealth Games, significantly boosting their chances for a coveted semifinal spot.

Key Points Indian duo Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh won their lawn bowls match against Tonga 2-0 in a tie-breaker.

The victory keeps the Indian women's pairs team on course for a semifinal spot at the Commonwealth Games.

India secured the first set 5-2, but Tonga staged a comeback to win the second set 6-4, forcing a tie-breaker.

Rupa and Pinki demonstrated strong teamwork, with Rupa taking the lead and Pinki closing out the tie-breaker.

Both players were part of the gold-winning Women's Fours team at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The Indian duo of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh continued its dominant run in lawn bowls competition, prevailing over Tonga 2-0 in tie-breaker of women's pairs sectional play (Section B) to stay on course for a berth in the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Rupa and Pinki won the first set 5-2 against Tonga's Paris Baker and Milika Nathan.

India's Strong Start and Tonga's Comeback

Tonga made the brighter start, taking a 1-0 lead after the opening end. Lead Paris Baker produced an excellent opening spell, leaving India under pressure despite Rupa Rani Tirkey completing her three bowls.

India responded strongly in the second end through excellent teamwork between lead Rupa and skip Pinki.

Rupa delivered a superb second bowl to help India edge ahead in the second end and level the scores at 1-1, with three ends remaining in the opening set.

India maintained their dominance to claim the first set 5-2.

Tonga, however staged a remarkable comeback to take the second set 6-4 and force a tiebreaker thanks to some fine work by lea Baker and skip Nathan the pair taking a 6-0 lead after three ends.

Rupa Rani and Pinki tried hard to come back but fell short.

Tie-Breaker Triumph and Team Dynamics

In the tie-breaker though, the Indians rose to the challenge with Rupa putting the team ahead and Pinki closing it out.

In Bowls, 'Skip' is the team captain, and usually the most experienced player. He or she determines the game plan, and also plays the final two bowls of one 'end'. There are five ends in a set.

'Lead' is the first player to bowl, responsible for placing the mat. He or she sends the bowls as close to the target as possible, before the 'Skip' comes in.

Commonwealth Games Standings and Future Prospects

Both Rupa and Pinki were part of the Women's Fours team that won gold in the 2022 Birmingham CWG.

India and England both have three wins in as many games in Section B of the women's pairs sectional play but the latter is ahead as it has won one more set than the Indians.