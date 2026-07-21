India's Glasgow CWG Focus: Medals And Crucial 2030 Hosting Insights

India is strategically approaching the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with a dual focus: securing medals and, crucially, acquiring invaluable knowledge and operational insights to successfully host the centenary 2030 edition in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Indian athletes at Commonwealth Games. Photograph: PTI

Key Points India's primary goal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games is to gain knowledge and experience for hosting the 2030 centenary edition in Ahmedabad, alongside pursuing medals.

The 23rd edition of the Games in Glasgow is significantly scaled down, featuring only 10 sports, which will impact India's medal opportunities compared to previous editions.

A high-level delegation, including the Sports Minister and Gujarat's Chief Minister, will attend to monitor athlete welfare and study operational aspects for future hosting.

India's 135-member contingent will compete across eight disciplines, with key sports like shooting, wrestling, hockey, and badminton excluded from this edition.

India will measure success at the upcoming Glasgow Commonwealth Games not just by medals but by the "knowledge it acquires" ahead of hosting the centenary 2030 edition in Ahmedabad, India's Chef de Mission Rohit Rajpal said.

The 23rd edition of the quadrennial extravaganza starting on July 23, have been significantly scaled down, featuring only 10 sports -- nine fewer than Birmingham 2022, where India finished fourth with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze).

Strategic Learning For Ahmedabad 2030

The non-playing captain of India's Davis Cup team, Rajpal said the off-field agenda assumes unprecedented significance so that they leave no stone unturned for 2030.

"This time, both the Games side and the non-Games side are equally important," Rajpal told PTI from Glasgow after reviewing preparations ahead of the opening ceremony.

"There will be knowledge-transfer programmes on the sidelines so we can match or better things when we host the next Games in India. We will also be taking back the flag and the baton."

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and senior sports administrators are also expected in Glasgow to monitor athlete welfare and ensure there are no logistical issues before competition. The Gujarat Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the state's Sports Secretary are expected to attend as part of India's delegation studying the operational aspects of the Games.

Evolution Of Games Management

India hosted the 2010 CWG in New Delhi, where it recorded a best-ever second-place finish with 101 medals (38-27-36), although the build-up was overshadowed by organisational chaos. The 55-year-old said Games management has evolved considerably since then. "Technology has come into play. We need to understand all of that very well," he said, pointing to Games management software, integrated control rooms and real-time coordination across multiple venues as key areas of focus."

Reduced Medal Opportunities And Logistics

India will compete across eight disciplines, skipping 3x3 basketball and netball events, and the 135-member contingent thus are expected to face a reduced medal opportunity.

The curtailed Games will be staged across four venues within an eight-mile corridor in Glasgow, with athletes housed in hotels instead of a traditional Games Village.

"There should not be any unfair comparisons in terms of the medals tally. Shooting, wrestling, hockey and badminton are not there this time," he said.

On preparations, Rajpal said: "They have already been here ahead of time... all efforts are being put in across the board to ensure everybody is fully prepared," he said.

With no central Games Village, athlete accommodation has been reorganised into hotel clusters linked by dedicated shuttle services operating within restricted traffic zones. "

It is not going to be a village this time. It's a bunch of hotels converted into three zones, with venues close by and dedicated transport between hotels and competition sites," Rajpal explained.

Athlete Welfare And Support

Food arrangements have also received special attention, with Indian officials identifying restaurants that can provide healthy meals, particularly for athletes returning late from training or competition.

"We are making sure everybody is comfortable and gets what they need to eat," Rajpal said, adding that a medical centre is also being set up to support the contingent. Rajpal also said an issue involving a 16-year-old para-cyclist, who wanted travel with her coach, had been resolved.

"The issue has more or less been solved," Rajpal said. "We arranged for a suitable chaperone, and we are also trying to ensure one of the preferred coaching options is available so that the athlete is comfortable."