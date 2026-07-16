India U17 Women's Team Set For AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Challenge

Discover how the Indian Under-17 women's football team's draw in Group E against Malaysia, Syria, and Iraq sets the stage for their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign, aiming for a historic back-to-back qualification and a spot in the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

Key Points Indian U17 women's football team drawn in Group E for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

India will compete against Malaysia, Syria, and Iraq in Kuala Lumpur from October 5-11.

The team aims for back-to-back AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup qualifications.

Group winners advance to the main tournament in China, with semi-finalists qualifying for the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

India's campaign starts against Iraq, followed by Syria and then Malaysia.

The Indian Under-17 women's football team has been drawn with Malaysia, Syria and Iraq in Group E of the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers to be held here from October 5 to 11. The draw was conducted at the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) House here on Thursday. India will begin their campaign against Iraq, followed by a match against Syria, and then Malaysia.

India's Path To The AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup

The group winners will qualify for the Under-17 Women's Asian Cup in Suzhou, China from March 31 to April 17 next year. The Indian team had made a historic first-ever knockout stage appearance in the previous edition and will aim to qualify for back-to-back AFC U17 Women's Asian Cups for the first time. The teams will compete in the Qualifiers in a single round-robin centralised league format.

The eight group winners will advance to the 11th edition of the Finals where they will be joined by the top four finishers from the 2026 campaign who have directly qualified. Defending champions North Korea, runners-up Japan, and semi-finalists Australia and China are the direct qualifiers. The semi-finalists of the women's Asian Cup will qualify for the FIFA Under-17 women's World Cup in Morocco next year.