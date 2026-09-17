India Drawn In Group K For Inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup In Azerbaijan

India's U15 men's football team is poised for a significant challenge, drawn into Group K for the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026, set to kick off in October.

Key Points India's U15 men's team is set to compete in the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026.

The team, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, is in Group K alongside Bahrain, Cameroon, Grenada, Laos, and Senegal.

India will play five qualification matches from October 24-26 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The tournament features 191 national teams, an 8v8 format, and will culminate in tier finals on October 30.

The Indian squad is currently training in Bengaluru and will play friendly matches before travelling.

India have been drawn alongside Bahrain, Cameroon, Grenada, Laos and Senegal in Group K of the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026, which will be held in Baku in October.

The India U15 men's team, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, will play five matches across three days in the qualification stage at the Hovsan Competition Complex in Baku.

Tournament Structure And India's Schedule

With the tournament open for participation to all FIFA Member Associations, 191 national teams have been divided into 32 groups. 943 matches will be played across 20 match pitches over six competition days.

Matches at the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival will be played in an 8v8 format, with two 20-minute halves separated by a five-minute half-time break. The pitch will measure 68 metres by 50 metres, while rolling substitutions will be permitted throughout the match.

India will begin their campaign against Laos on October 24. The following day, they will play twice, taking on Cameroon before facing Grenada.

India will complete the qualification stage with another double-header on October 26. They will face Bahrain before taking on Senegal.

The participating teams will arrive in Baku on October 22, followed by an official training day on October 23. The qualification stage will be played from October 24 to 26, followed by a rest day on October 27. The tournament stage will take place on October 28 and 29, with the tier finals scheduled for October 30.

India are currently in camp at the Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru. The Blue Colts will also play international friendly matches at home before travelling to Azerbaijan with a final squad of 14 players.