India U-20 To Face Uzbekistan In AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

India's Under-20 men's team is set to compete against Uzbekistan, Syria, and Bangladesh in Group B of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, aiming to secure a spot in the prestigious tournament.

Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Key Points India U-20 team drawn in Group B with Uzbekistan, Syria, and Bangladesh for AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers will be held in Tashkent from August 25 to September 6.

New two-phase system introduced in AFC youth competitions with promotion and relegation.

India aims to qualify for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup for the first time since 2006.

The Indian Under-20 men's team have been drawn with Uzbekistan, Syria and Bangladesh in Group B for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers slated to be held in Tashkent from August 25-September 6.

The matches will be held in a centralised single round-robin format.

New Format for AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

As per the new format of the AFC youth competitions announced earlier this year, a two-phase system featuring a promotion and relegation mechanism has been introduced in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

In the Qualification Phase, which India are part of, 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four, with the group winners and the seven best second-placed teams among all groups advancing to the 43rd edition of the AFC U20 Asian Cup.

At the same time, the six lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams among all groups will be relegated to the Development Phase of the subsequent edition.

Qualification and Development Phases Explained

For the Development Phase in the Qualifiers, 12 teams are divided into three groups of four, with the three group winners and the three second-placed teams of each group to be promoted to the Qualification Phase of the next edition.

Seeding for the teams were based on the performances in the three most recent editions (2018, 2023, 2025) and the number of teams entering the competition.

The Blue Colts, ranked 20th, were allocated Pot 3 in the Qualification Phase.

India's Quest for Qualification

India will aim to qualify for the AFC U20 Asian Cup for the first time since 2006 when they hosted the tournament.

Their best result at the tournament was joint champions alongside Iran in 1974.

In the previous edition (2025), the Blue Colts narrowly missed out on qualification on the basis of goal difference.

Qualification Phase Groups

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Group A: Korea Republic, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Philippines, Lebanon

Group B: Uzbekistan (H), Syria, India, Bangladesh

Group C: IR Iran, Vietnam (H), DPR Korea, Palestine

Group D: Jordan, Tajikistan, Bahrain (H), Afghanistan

Group E: Saudi Arabia, Qatar (H), Oman, Hong Kong

Group F: Iraq, Thailand (H), UAE, Turkmenistan

Group G: Japan, Yemen, Cambodia (H), Kuwait

Group H: Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Laos (H)

Development Phase Groups

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Group I: Mongolia (H), Guam, Nepal, Northern Mariana Islands

Group J: Chinese Taipei, Singapore, Bhutan (H), Macau

Group K: Myanmar (H), Maldives, Brunei Darussalam, Sri Lanka.