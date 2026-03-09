India and Scotland Tie in Thrilling FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifier Match

The Indian women's hockey team fought to a 2-2 draw against Scotland in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, showcasing a thrilling match with goals from Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo.

Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India and Scotland played to a 2-2 draw in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, with India maintaining the lead in Pool B due to goal difference.

Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo scored for India, while Heather McEwan and Fiona Burnet scored for Scotland.

India earned multiple penalty corners but struggled to convert them into goals, with the Scottish goalkeeper making crucial saves.

Both teams displayed strong attacking and defensive plays throughout the match, resulting in an evenly contested game.

India will face Wales in their next match of the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers.

The Indian women's hockey team played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Scotland in its second match and continued to lead Pool B of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers here Monday.

With this result, both India and Scotland sit on four points in the group, though the hosts hold the number one spot due to a superior goal difference.

India scored through Navneet Kaur (18th minute) and Sunelita Toppo (29th minute), while Heather McEwan (6th minute) and Fiona Burnet (33rd) were the goal getters for Scotland.

Scotland kicked off the proceedings, with both teams initially adopting a patient passing game.

India, starting in a 3-4-3 formation, looked solid early on but temporarily lost their defensive shape to concede a penalty corner in the sixth minute.

Scotland capitalised immediately, with McEwan scoring from the opportunity to hand her side a 1-0 lead.

India responded with consistent forward runs. Lalremsiami earned India's first penalty corner, but Udita's drag-flick went wide.

India kept up the pressure and won a second penalty corner in the 14th minute, but a trapping error allowed Scotland to launch a counter-attack, which was cleared by Sushila.

Intense Second Quarter Action

India took control quickly in the second quarter. In the 17th minute, they earned their third penalty corner. Despite another fumble at the trap, Navneet recovered brilliantly, positioning herself perfectly to smash the ball past Scottish goalkeeper Jessica Buchanan to level the score at 1-1.

Scotland surged forward looking to regain the lead, winning a penalty corner in the 22nd minute, but the Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi produced a superb save to deny Amy Costello's drag-flick.

Scotland intensified their press, making back-to-back circle entries and putting the hosts under pressure. However, India pushed back in the 29th minute. After a frantic goalmouth scramble and a rebound off the woodwork from a penalty corner, Sunelita Toppo showed great presence of mind to tap the ball home, giving India a 2-1 lead going into half time.

Second Half Sees Scotland Equalise

The third quarter saw both the teams battling fiercely for possession.

In the 33rd minute, Scotland executed a perfect passing move set up by McEwan, allowing Fiona Burnet to find the equaliser.

After the goal, Scotland dictated the tempo, controlling the majority of possession for the next seven minutes and restricting India's attacking options.

After absorbing significant pressure, Lalremsiami combined well with Rutuja to win a penalty corner for India. This sparked a flurry of three consecutive penalty corners, culminating in a huge goalmouth tussle, but India could not capitalise.

India earned an early penalty corner as the fourth quarter began, but Buchanan stood tall to keep them at bay.

The hosts ramped up their intensity, launching a dangerous attack two minutes later that narrowly missed the target.

The next five minutes featured end-to-end action, with India's attacking runs looking particularly sharp. With five minutes remaining, Baljeet made a superb penetrating run, but there was no one in the circle to provide the finishing touch.

Two minutes later, India won their ninth penalty corner of the match. A rebound off a defender's shin fell kindly, but Buchanan was there once again to make a crucial save.

India had earlier defeated Uruguay 4-0 in their opener on Sunday.

India will next take on Wales on Wednesday.