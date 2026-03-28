India U20 secure SAFF Championship semi-final spot after draw with Bangladesh

India U20 secured a crucial draw against Bangladesh in the SAFF U20 Championship, ensuring their spot as Group B leaders and setting up a semi-final clash with Bhutan.

Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points India U20 secured a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh, finishing as Group B toppers in the SAFF U20 Championship.

Vishal Yadav scored for India in the 17th minute, while Md Abdul Riyad Fahim equalised for Bangladesh in stoppage time.

The draw ensures India's qualification for the semi-finals, where they will face Bhutan.

Red cards were issued to the head coaches of both Bangladesh and India during a heated moment in the first half.

The Indian U20 men's team finished as Group B toppers after playing out a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in their second match of the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 here on Saturday.

Vishal Yadav handed the Blue Colts the lead in the 17th minute, but Bangladesh struck deep into first-half stoppage time through Md Abdul Riyad Fahim (45+10) to ensure the points were shared.

The result was enough for India to stay on top of the group, having already secured qualification for the semi-finals following their 3-0 win over Pakistan. Bangladesh finished runners-up due to an inferior goal difference.

Mahesh Gawali's side will now face Bhutan in the semi-final on Wednesday, while Bangladesh will take on Nepal in the other last-four clash.

Match Summary: India U20 vs Bangladesh

The match began cautiously, with both sides keen to avoid early mistakes. Bangladesh attempted to stretch India's defence by using the breadth of the pitch, but the Indian backline remained compact and organised, limiting clear-cut chances. India gradually grew into the game, building patiently from the back and looking to make set-pieces count.

The breakthrough arrived in the 17th minute. Omang Dodum delivered a well-weighted corner from the right, and Vishal Yadav found space between Bangladesh defenders Sheikh Sangram and Ashikur Rahman before directing a firm header past the goalkeeper.

The goal was Yadav's second of the tournament, and gave India control of the contest.

India nearly doubled their advantage just before the interval. Dodum whipped in a dangerous free-kick, and Jodric Abranches timed his run well to get behind the defence. However, his header drifted wide, allowing Bangladesh to stay within touching distance.

Tempers flared soon after when Nazmul Huda Faysal fouled Yaipharemba Chingakham, leading to heated reactions from both benches. The referee issued straight red cards to Bangladesh head coach Mark Cox and India goalkeeping coach Sandip Nandy.

Bangladesh capitalised in the extended stoppage time near the end of the first half. After eight minutes of added time were indicated, the Indian defence momentarily lost concentration.

From Ronan Sullivan's corner, Md Abdul Riyad Fahim charged at the far post and struck home in the 10th minute of added time to level the scores.

Despite conceding late in the half, India maintained composure after the restart and continued to control large parts of the game. The Blue Colts looked the more purposeful side and created opportunities from set-pieces.

In the 70th minute, Dodum attempted a free-kick from the edge of the area, but his effort was blocked by Md Kamal Merdha.

India pushed for a winner late on, and Dodum had another chance in the 86th minute when Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam slipped a through ball into his path. However, a heavy first touch from Dodum allowed the opportunity to slip away.