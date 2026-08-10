India Dominates U-23 Commonwealth Fencing With 17 Medals

India's fencing team delivered an outstanding performance at the U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Lagos, Nigeria, clinching an impressive 17 medals, including four gold, across various individual events.

Key Points India secured 17 medals, including four gold, at the U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Indian contingent demonstrated dominance across all disciplines, ensuring at least one fencer reached the podium in every individual event.

Men's events saw gold for Nikhil Wagh (Sabre), silver for Lakshay Badser (Sabre), Tejas Patil (Foil), and Lokesh Vemani (Epee).

Women fencers also excelled, with gold medals for Joys Ashita (Foil), Prachi Lohan (Epee), and Jeferlin (Sabre).

The Fencing Association of India commended the team's stellar performance and dedication.

India secured 17 medals, including four gold at the U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championship, dominating both the men's and women's individual events currently underway in Lagos, Nigeria.

Team India captured four gold, four silver, and nine bronze medals after the opening day of the event which began on Sunday and will run till August 14.

The national squad displayed absolute dominance across every discipline, ensuring at least one Indian fencer reached the podium in all six individual events spanning Sabre, Foil, and Epee categories, stated a release from the Fencing Association of India.

India's Strong Showing in Men's Fencing Events

In the men's Sabre competition, Team India was led by Nikhil Wagh, who secured the gold medal. Lakshay Badser took the silver, while Ashwini Arya and Laishram Moramba shared the Bronze medals to complete a four-way victory. In the men's Foil, Tejas Patil captured silver and Hemash Sanasam took bronze.

In men's Epee, Lokesh Vemani brought home a silver, with Shaurya Ashwini and Godwin Anbkess earning bronze medals.

Women Fencers Achieve Top Honours for India

India's women athletes were equally dominant, securing top honours in two out of three categories. Joys Ashita won gold in women's Foil ahead of teammate Kanaglakshmi, who earned silver.

In women's Epee, Prachi Lohan clinched the gold medal, supported by Nivedhya Nair and Anupriya who both took bronze. In women's Sabre, Jeferlin claimed gold and Aakhari earned silver, while Shreya Gupta added a bronze medal to round out the women's medal count.

Commending the contingent on their stellar performance, Shri Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India, stated, "I extend my heartiest congratulations to all our medal winners, coaches, support staff, and families for their relentless dedication and contribution to India's remarkable performance."