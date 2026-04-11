Indian Paddlers Sweep South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships with 13 Golds

Indian table tennis players displayed exceptional skill and dominance at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships, capturing an impressive 13 gold medals and securing their spot in the Asian Youth Championships.

Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Key Points Indian paddlers secured an impressive 13 gold medals at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships, demonstrating their regional dominance.

Priyanuj Bhattacharyya and Jennifer Varghese won gold in Under-19 singles and mixed doubles, highlighting their exceptional skills.

Aditya Das and Ankolika Chakraborty triumphed in the Under-15 category, securing gold in both singles and mixed doubles events.

The tournament served as a qualifier for the prestigious Asian Youth Championships, further elevating the stakes and competition.

India's strong performance included clean sweeps in both girls' doubles categories, showcasing the depth of talent in Indian table tennis.

Indian paddlers underlined their regional dominance, winning 13 gold medals across categories at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.

The tournament is also a qualifier for the Asian Youth Championships.

Under-19 Boys' and Doubles Results

In the Under-19 boys' singles final, India's Priyanuj Bhattacharyya defeated compatriot Punit Biswas 3-1 to bag the gold.

In doubles, MR Balamurugan and Mehan Senthil overcame a first-game setback to defeat Bangladesh's Abul Hasib and Nafiz Iqbal and clinch the title.

Under-15 Boys' Results

In the Under-15 Boys' section, Aditya Das produced a commanding performance to beat fellow Indian Akshay Kirikara in the final.

The doubles crown also stayed at home, with Rishaan Chattopadhyay and Akash Rajavelu prevailing in a closely fought five-game encounter against Nepal.

Girls' Singles and Doubles Triumphs

In the girls' section, Jennifer Varghese rallied from a game down to defeat Ananya Muralidharan in an all-India Under-19 final, while Ankolika Chakraborty outplayed Aahona Ray to secure the Under-15 crown.

India completed clean sweeps in both girls' doubles categories as well.

Prisha Goel and Ditsa Roy captured the Under-19 title in straight games, while Sreejani Chakraborty and Tanishka Kalbhairav bounced back strongly after dropping the opening game to win the Under-15 final.

Mixed Doubles Victories

The mixed doubles events further highlighted India's superiority.

Priyanuj and Jennifer dominated the Under-19 final, while Aditya Das paired with Ankolika Chakraborty to seal the Under-15 title without conceding a game.

Detailed Results

Under-19 Boys Singles: Priyanuj Bhattacharyya (Ind) bt Punit Biswas (Ind) 11-7, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6.

Doubles: MR Balamurugan/Mehan Senthil (Ind) bt Abul Hsib/Nafiz Iqbal (Ban) 9-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-5.

Under-15 Boys Singles: Aditya Das (Ind) bt Akshay Kirikara (Ind) 11-6, 11-6, 11-6.

Doubles: Rishaan Chattopadhyay/Akash Rajavelu (Ind) bt Reevan Bajracharya/Nischal Thapa (Nep) 8-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-1, 11-4.

Under-19 Girls Singles: Jennifer Varghese (Ind) bt Ananya Muralidharan (Ind) 7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6.

Doubles: Final: Prisha Goel/Ditsa Roy (Ind) bt Binaca Rai/Evaana Thapa (Nep) 11-5, 11-9, 13-11.

Under-15 Girls Singles: Ankolika Chakraborty (Ind) bt Aahona Ray (Ind) 12-10, 15-13, 8-11, 11-5.

Doubles: Final: Sreejani Chakraborty/Tanishka Kalbhairav (Ind) bt Arsana Maharjan/Suramya Shakya (Nep) 14-16, 11-5, 11-5, 11-4.

Under-19 Mixed Doubles: Final: Priyanuj Bhattacharyya/Jennifer Vaarghese (Ind) bt Mohammed Rafiu/Fathimath Ali (Mdv) 12-10, 11-2,11-5.

Under-15 Mixed Doubles: Final: Aditya Das/Ankolika Chakraborty (Ind) bt Mohammed Rafiu/Aishath Nafiz (Mdv) 11-5, 11-4, 11-9.