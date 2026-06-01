India thrash Korea in U-18 Asia Cup Hockey, brighten semifinal prospects

Ketan Kushwaha's brace powered the Indian men's U-18 hockey team to a commanding 4-1 victory over Korea in the Asia Cup, boosting their chances for a semifinal spot.

IMAGE: India, who have six points, will next face Chinese Taipei on June 3 in their final Pool A match. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points India's U-18 hockey team defeated Korea 4-1 in the Asia Cup, showcasing a dominant performance.

Captain Ketan Kushwaha scored two goals, leading India's attack against Korea.

Early goals from Kushwaha and Varinder Singh set the tone for India's victory.

Goalkeeper Ayush Rajak made crucial saves, helping India maintain their lead.

India's win puts them level on points with Korea and Japan in Pool A.

Captain Ketan Kushwaha scored a brace as the Indian men's hockey team registered a dominant 4-1 victory against Korea in their third Pool A match of U-18 Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Monday.

India's Early Dominance in U-18 Hockey Match

Kushwaha struck in the third and 36th minute, while Varinder Singh (5th) and Shahrukh Ali (54th) were the other Indian goal scorers. Korean captain Yun Jaehyeok (21st) scored his team's only goal.

The win put India level on six points with Korea and Japan.

Top two teams from each of the two pools will qualify for the semifinals.

Key Moments and Goal Details

India started the first quarter strongly, securing an early two-goal lead. In the third minute, India earned the first penalty corner of the match and successfully converted it into the opening goal. Rahul Yadav played an incisive pass to captain Kushwaha, whose shot was saved by the Korean goalkeeper. But Kushwaha slotted the ball home from the rebound.

India built on the momentum and secured the second goal in the fifth minute. Gazee Khan showed great vision to find Varinder (5th) unmarked next to the goal. Varinder delivered a calm finish to extend India's lead.

Korea slowed the tempo for the remainder of the first quarter in an attempt to regroup.

Korea's Response and India's Victory

The second quarter saw end-to-end action from both sides, but neither team created meaningful chances inside the circle.

In the 21st minute, Korea earned a penalty corner that captain Jaehyeok (21st) successfully converted to reduce the deficit in the first half.

Both teams secured penalty corners towards the end of the third quarter, but neither side converted.

In the 53rd minute, Korea came tantalisingly close to scoring when Kim Doyun deflected the ball toward the goal, but Indian goalkeeper Ayush Rajak made a great save with his stick.

The very next minute, India replied with a fourth goal courtesy of Shahrukh (54th), who struck a powerful shot to sound the board and seal his team's victory,

India will next face Chinese Taipei on June 3 in their final Pool A match.